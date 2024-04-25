Experts' Choice: Who will Colts pick in first, second, third rounds of 2024 NFL Draft?

Putting mock drafts together is an inexact science.

You can compile all the team needs, year-over-year draft trends and player evaluations you want. Weird, unpredictable stuff will happen in the draft – someone who's a "lock" to go to one team will wind up getting drafted before or after that team goes on the clock.

And anything you may have seen in the past few weeks about a team liking a guy or not – chances are it's inaccurate, a guess, or an inaccurate guess.

"Just look at the mock drafts and tell me how accurate they are after the draft," Colts general manager Chris Ballard said a year ago. "Nobody knows. Nobody is giving out information."

Whatever information comes from teams is probably subterfuge. And teams have access to much, much more information than the public possesses. Keep that in mind as we turn our attention to the stage in Detroit and actually find out who these teams are going to pick.

But let's go back to this time last year, when the Colts held the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and had two other top-80 selections. We here at Colts.com aggregated 136 mock drafts, and actually, mock draft'ers did a pretty good job: 71 of those 136 had the Colts selecting quarterback Anthony Richardson in the first round, by far the highest total of any player.

And the most mocked player to the Colts with second or third round picks was wide receiver Josh Downs, who five prescient experts predicted would wind up in Indianapolis. The Colts selected North Carolina receiver in the third round, and he broke Bill Brooks' long-standing franchise rookie receptions record in 2023.

But last year was maybe a little easier – the Colts were in the market for a quarterback, and there were only a handful of quarterbacks who anyone figured would be available with the No. 4 overall pick.

The last time the Colts had a later first round pick was 2021, when they used the No. 21 overall selection on defensive end Kwity Paye. Twenty different players were mocked to the Colts that year by the ones we collected, and Paye was behind two players in total mocks – one of whom wasn't even drafted in the first round.

So consider this your annual disclaimer: Nobody knows what the Colts will do on Thursday and Friday night, and then Saturday afternoon in Detroit. The Colts don't even know – it depends on how things play out ahead of them. Realistically, only one or two teams know what they're going to do in a given draft. The rest are reading their board and reacting to what happens ahead of them.

But with that in mind, the mock drafts we've been collecting over the last few weeks should serve as a guide for who the Colts could take, not who they will take. Consider these the names you should know heading into Thursday and Friday – even though they could be off the board by the time the Colts pick, or could be guys the Colts pass on who are taken later in the first round, or even could be guys who slide into the second round.

The draft is unpredictable, and that's what makes it such an intriguing, drama-filled, made-for-TV event.