 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Advertising

Draft

Presented by

Experts' Choice: Who will Colts pick in first, second, third rounds of 2024 NFL Draft?

See who various NFL Draft prognosticators predict the Colts will take on Days 1 and 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft. 

Apr 25, 2024 at 06:00 AM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Generic Article Template

Putting mock drafts together is an inexact science.

You can compile all the team needs, year-over-year draft trends and player evaluations you want. Weird, unpredictable stuff will happen in the draft – someone who's a "lock" to go to one team will wind up getting drafted before or after that team goes on the clock.

And anything you may have seen in the past few weeks about a team liking a guy or not – chances are it's inaccurate, a guess, or an inaccurate guess.

"Just look at the mock drafts and tell me how accurate they are after the draft," Colts general manager Chris Ballard said a year ago. "Nobody knows. Nobody is giving out information."

Whatever information comes from teams is probably subterfuge. And teams have access to much, much more information than the public possesses. Keep that in mind as we turn our attention to the stage in Detroit and actually find out who these teams are going to pick.

But let's go back to this time last year, when the Colts held the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and had two other top-80 selections. We here at Colts.com aggregated 136 mock drafts, and actually, mock draft'ers did a pretty good job: 71 of those 136 had the Colts selecting quarterback Anthony Richardson in the first round, by far the highest total of any player.

And the most mocked player to the Colts with second or third round picks was wide receiver Josh Downs, who five prescient experts predicted would wind up in Indianapolis. The Colts selected North Carolina receiver in the third round, and he broke Bill Brooks' long-standing franchise rookie receptions record in 2023.

But last year was maybe a little easier – the Colts were in the market for a quarterback, and there were only a handful of quarterbacks who anyone figured would be available with the No. 4 overall pick.

The last time the Colts had a later first round pick was 2021, when they used the No. 21 overall selection on defensive end Kwity Paye. Twenty different players were mocked to the Colts that year by the ones we collected, and Paye was behind two players in total mocks – one of whom wasn't even drafted in the first round.

So consider this your annual disclaimer: Nobody knows what the Colts will do on Thursday and Friday night, and then Saturday afternoon in Detroit. The Colts don't even know – it depends on how things play out ahead of them. Realistically, only one or two teams know what they're going to do in a given draft. The rest are reading their board and reacting to what happens ahead of them.

But with that in mind, the mock drafts we've been collecting over the last few weeks should serve as a guide for who the Colts could take, not who they will take. Consider these the names you should know heading into Thursday and Friday – even though they could be off the board by the time the Colts pick, or could be guys the Colts pass on who are taken later in the first round, or even could be guys who slide into the second round.

The draft is unpredictable, and that's what makes it such an intriguing, drama-filled, made-for-TV event.

Before we get into the final numbers, though, let's add a few mock drafts that came in after our last Monday update:

——————

Selection (No. 29 overall, trade down with Detroit Lions): Payton Wilson, LB, N.C. State
Selection (No. 46 overall): Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina
Selection (No. 61 overall, acquired in mock trade with Lions): Kris Jenkins, DL, Michigan
Selection (No. 82 overall): Mason McCormick, G, South Dakota State

Expert: Pro Football Focus staff

Date of mock draft: April 22 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 9 overall, trade up with Chicago Bears): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Expert: Eric Edholm, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: April 22 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Expert: Nate Davis, USA Today

Date of mock draft: April 22 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: April 23 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Dallas Turner, DE, Alabama

Experts: Charles McDonald & Nate Tice, Yahoo Sports

Date of mock draft: April 23 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Expert: Chris Simms, NBC Sports

Date of mock draft: April 23 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

Expert: Gordon McGuinness, Pro Football Focus

Date of mock draft: April 23 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Expert: Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: April 23 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 9 overall, trade up with Chicago Bears): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Expert: Conor Orr, Sports Illustrated

Date of mock draft: April 23 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 11 overall, trade up with New England Patriots via Minnesota Vikings): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Experts: Rick Spielman & Mike Tannenbaum, The 33rd Team

Date of mock draft: April 23 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Expert: Mike Florio, NBC Sports

Date of mock draft: April 23 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

Expert: Rob Rang, Fox Sports

Date of mock draft: April 23 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 9 overall, trade up with Chicago Bears): Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

Expert: Danny Kelly, The Ringer

Date of mock draft: April 24 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Expert: Benjamin Solak, The Ringer

Date of mock draft: April 24 (link)

——————

With these mocks added to what we've compiled, here's the full list of players various experts have predicted the Colts will select in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft:

  • Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell (39 mocks)
  • Alabama CB Terrion Arnold (32)
  • Georgia TE Brock Bowers (29)
  • Iowa CB Cooper DeJean (16)
  • LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr. (10)
  • Clemson CB Nate Wiggins (8)
  • Alabama DE Dallas Turner (6)
  • Texas DT Byron Murphy II (6)
  • UCLA DE Laiatu Latu (5)
  • Florida State DE Jared Verse (4)
  • Florida State WR Keon Coleman (2)
  • Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (2)
  • LSU WR Malik Nabers (2)
  • Oregon WR Troy Franklin (1)
  • Florida State CB Renardo Green (1)
  • Texas WR Adonai Mitchell (1)
  • Washington WR Rome Odunze (1)
  • North Carolina State LB Payton Wilson (1)

Remember, this is not a list meant to predict who the Colts will actually draft on Thursday – more a list of names to be acquainted with.

A few mocks also made second- and third-round projections for the Colts, which gave us this list of players:

  • Missouri CB Kris Abrams-Draine
  • Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen
  • Alabama DE Chris Braswell
  • Kansas DE Austin Booker
  • Western Kentucky WR Malachi Corley
  • Michigan RB Blake Corum
  • Oregon DE Brandon Dorlus
  • Florida State DT Braden Fiske
  • Michigan DT Kris Jenkins
  • Florida State CB Jarrian Jones
  • Western Michigan DE Marshawn Kneeland
  • Georgia CB Kamari Lassiter
  • South Carolina WR Xavier Legette
  • USC RB MarShawn Lloyd
  • South Dakota State G Mason McCormick
  • Minnesota S Tyler Nubin
  • Florida WR Ricky Pearsall
  • Kentucky CB Andru Phillips
  • Washington WR Ja'Lynn Polk
  • Kansas G/T Dominic Puni
  • USC WR Brenden Rice
  • Missouri DE Darius Robinson
  • Michigan CB Mike Sainristil
  • Texas TE Ja'Tavion Sanders
  • Texas DT D'Vondre Sweat
  • Texas Tech S Dadarion Taylor-Demerson
  • LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr.
  • Florida State WR Johnny Wilson
  • Texas WR Xavier Worthy

With this list, at least one expert predicted the Colts will draft a player at every position except quarterback, kicker, punter and long snapper with a first-, second- or third-round selection. Several drafts had the Colts trading up or trading down. More than anything, this final roundup shows a prevailing thought at the Colts enter the 2024 NFL Draft:

Everything is on the table. And finally, it's time to find who the Colts will add to their roster – and how they'll go about doing it.

Up Next: 2024 Schedule Release

Play Jim Irsay’s Million Dollar Schedule Challenge HERE for your chance to win $1 Million! Don't wait, contest ends 4/30 at 11:59pm ET!

The Colts 2024 Schedule will be released in May! Follow along with our Live Schedule Tracker and join the Official Priority List to get first access to tickets.

Related Content

news

Colts will keep all options open in 2024 NFL Draft 

The Colts hold the No. 15 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, which begins Thursday night in Detroit.
news

2024 NFL Draft Guide: When do the Colts pick, how to watch and more!

Everything Colts fans need to know about the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Colts 2024 NFL Mock Draft Monday: The final countdown

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of expert predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back for the final Monday before the 2024 NFL Draft begins on Thursday night in Detroit. 
news

TUNE IN: Chris Ballard's pre-NFL Draft press conference, Friday, April 19

General manager Chris Ballard's pre-draft press conference will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app and @Colts on X.
news

Colts 2024 NFL Mock Draft Monday: April 15 update, with 10 days to go

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of expert predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back with just one and a half weeks separating us from the Chicago Bears going on the clock in Detroit. 
news

Colts 2024 NFL Mock Draft Monday: April 8 update

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of expert predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back with just two and a half weeks separating us from the Chicago Bears going on the clock in Detroit. 
news

Colts begin countdown to 2024 NFL Draft

Schedule of fan activities leading into the 2024 NFL Draft, taking place April 25–27 in Detroit. The Colts currently hold the number 15 pick in the draft. 
news

Colts 2024 NFL Mock Draft Monday: April 1, as pro days wind down

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of expert predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back as the next stage of the pre-draft process – college pro days – nears its end. 
news

Colts 2024 NFL Mock Draft Monday: March 25, one month out

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of expert predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back exactly one month from the start of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit. 
news

Colts 2024 NFL Mock Draft Monday: March 18, after first wave of NFL free agency

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of expert predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back following a massive week of roster building across the league in free agency. 
news

Colts 2024 NFL Mock Draft Monday: March 11, before NFL free agency

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of expert predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back ahead of a major week of roster construction in free agency. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising