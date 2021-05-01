Colts 2021 Draft: Colts Trade Pick No. 206 to Saints For Picks 218 and 229

The Colts traded their sixth round pick to the New Orleans Saints for a sixth round pick and seventh round pick. 

May 01, 2021 at 04:37 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

The Colts traded their sixth round pick, No. 206 overall, to the New Orleans Saints for a 2021 sixth round pick (No. 218) and a 2021 seventh round pick (No. 229).

It's the first trade the Colts executed during the 2021 NFL Draft after making selections at No. 21 overall (Kwity Paye), No. 54 (Dayo Odeyingbo), No. 127 (Kylen Granson) and No. 165 (Shawn Davis).

With the trade, the Colts now have the following selections in the 2021 NFL Draft:

Sixth round, No. 218 overall

Seventh round, No. 229 overall

Seventh round, No. 248 overall

