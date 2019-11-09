Four Colts Squads Appear On Initial 'NFL 100 Greatest Teams' List

Storyline: The 2006 Colts might not have been the most talented team of the Peyton Manning Era, but it was the one that finally got the franchise's proverbial monkey – the Patriots – off its back and brought home its first Super Bowl championship since the team moved to Indianapolis in 1984. By Jan. 21, 2007, the embattled Colts had already won two playoff contests over the Chiefs and the Ravens, and by halftime of the AFC Championship Game against the rival Patriots at the RCA Dome, it seemed as if Indy's run was over, as the Colts went into the break trailing 21-6. But a little Manning Magic, coupled with some clutch defensive play, would eventually see the Colts tie the game at 21 in the third quarter, and after some back-and-forth blows down the stretch, rookie running back Joseph Addai would run it into the end zone with about a minute left in the game to put Indy up by four, 38-34. Cornerback Marlin Jackson would pick off Tom Brady four plays into New England's final drive to seal the AFC title for the Colts, officially putting a bow on an 18-point come-from-behind victory, the largest in Conference title game history. The Colts would take care of the Bears, 29-17, two weeks later in a rain-soaked Dolphin Stadium in Miami to bring the Lombardi Trophy to Indianapolis for the first time.