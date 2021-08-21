LIVE BLOG, Colts vs. Vikings Preseason Game 2

The Vikings hold the lead early in the second quarter after a pick-six and a couple of Colts field goals. Kwity Paye, though, notched his first sack in a Colts uniform. Follow along with all the action from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis with Colts.com writer JJ Stankevitz during Saturday's preseason game. 

Aug 21, 2021 at 06:00 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Game Photos: Colts At Vikings (Preseason, Week 2)

See all the action at U.S. Bank Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts face the Minnesota Vikings in the 2021 preseason.

81 TE Mo Alie-Cox
1 / 25

81 TE Mo Alie-Cox

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
2 / 25

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

32 S Julian Blackmon, #23 CB Kenny Moore II
3 / 25

32 S Julian Blackmon, #23 CB Kenny Moore II

4 QB Sam Ehlinger
4 / 25

4 QB Sam Ehlinger

14 WR Zach Pascal
5 / 25

14 WR Zach Pascal

4 QB Sam Ehlinger
6 / 25

4 QB Sam Ehlinger

3 K Rodrigo Blankenship
7 / 25

3 K Rodrigo Blankenship

44 LB Zaire Franklin
8 / 25

44 LB Zaire Franklin

33 S Ibraheim Campbell, #92 DT Kameron Cline, #7 WR Tarik Black
9 / 25

33 S Ibraheim Campbell, #92 DT Kameron Cline, #7 WR Tarik Black

21 RB Nyheim Hines
10 / 25

21 RB Nyheim Hines

41 TE Farrod Green
11 / 25

41 TE Farrod Green

14 WR Zach Pascal
12 / 25

14 WR Zach Pascal

21 RB Nyheim Hines
13 / 25

21 RB Nyheim Hines

4 QB Sam Ehlinger
14 / 25

4 QB Sam Ehlinger

D6C_4622
15 / 25
47 TE Jordan Thomas, #72 T/G Braden Smith, #64 G Mark Glowinski
16 / 25

47 TE Jordan Thomas, #72 T/G Braden Smith, #64 G Mark Glowinski

49 LB Matthew Adams
17 / 25

49 LB Matthew Adams

5 K Eddy Pineiro
18 / 25

5 K Eddy Pineiro

26 CB Rock Ya-Sin, #49 LB Matthew Adams, #37 S Khari Willis
19 / 25

26 CB Rock Ya-Sin, #49 LB Matthew Adams, #37 S Khari Willis

52 DE Ben Banogu
20 / 25

52 DE Ben Banogu

37 S Khari Willis
21 / 25

37 S Khari Willis

51 DE Kwity Paye, #90 DT Grover Stewart
22 / 25

51 DE Kwity Paye, #90 DT Grover Stewart

69 T Will Holden, #75 G Will Fries, #68 C Joey Hunt, #62 G Chris Reed, #73 T Julién Davenport
23 / 25

69 T Will Holden, #75 G Will Fries, #68 C Joey Hunt, #62 G Chris Reed, #73 T Julién Davenport

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
24 / 25

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

65 DT Andrew Brown, #97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
25 / 25

65 DT Andrew Brown, #97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

How Colts' Defense Is Helping Sam Ehlinger, Jacob Eason Prepare For Preseason Games

The challenge of facing the Colts' defense every day in training camp has been a boost for Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger as they've competed over the last few weeks. 
news

5 Things To Watch: Colts' Second Preseason Game Vs. Minnesota Vikings

The Colts travel to Minneapolis to face the Minnesota Vikings at 8 p.m. E.T. Saturday night. Here's everything to watch for during this weekend's game at U.S. Bank Stadium. 
news

Download the Official Colts Mobile App - Get Ready For The 2021 NFL Season!

A must-have for any Colts fan – Stay connected to your favorite team throughout the year with the latest news, behind-the-scenes access and live, local Colts games.

PLUS, you'll have everything you need for gameday at Lucas Oil Stadium with your digital tickets in the Colts App!
news

Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Why Defense Sees Goal of 40 Takeaways As Realistic

The Colts held their 17th practice of training camp on Thursday. Here's everything you need to know from the day's action at Grand Park. 
news

Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: How Carson Wentz Is Staying Locked In With Offense

The Colts held their 16th practice of training camp on Wednesday. Here's everything you need to know from the day's action at Grand Park. 
news

Colts Rookie Watch: Antennas Up For Mike Strachan

This week's rookie watch dives into seventh round pick Mike Strachan impressing a number of legendary NFL receivers with his preseason debut on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. 
news

Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Jacob Eason Carries Momentum From Panthers Game Back To Grand Park

The Colts held their 15th practice of training camp Tuesday. Here's everything you need to know from the day's action at Grand Park. 
news

Colts Make Initial Roster Cuts, Training Camp Roster Now At 85 Players

Indianapolis Colts today waived tight end Graham Adomitis and running back Darius Anderson and placed defensive end Damontre Moore on the Injured Reserve list. The team also waived-injured wide receiver Quartney Davis and cornerback Nick Nelson.
news

Colts' Frank Reich Offers Perspective On Carson Wentz's Rehab Process, Hopes Center Ryan Kelly Will Return To Training Camp Practice This Week

Colts coach Frank Reich spoke with the media Monday afternoon following Sunday's preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Ahead Of Preseason Game vs. Minnesota Vikings

With Sunday's preseason game against the Panthers in the rear view mirror, the Colts released their second unofficial depth chart of the preseason. Check out where the team stands heading into this weekend's game against the Minnesota Vikings. 
news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Panthers (Preseason, Week 1)

The Colts topped the Carolina Panthers, 21-18, in Sunday's preseason opener at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here are five big things we learned, starting with the Colts' quarterbacks.
FanDuel Fan Pass

FanDuel Fan Pass

We've partnered with FanDuel Sportsbook to launch the first-ever Colts FanDuel Fan Pass, featuring two packs of four exciting regular season home matchups and $100 in FanDuel sports betting credit included!

Learn More
Advertising