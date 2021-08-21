LIVE BLOG, Colts vs. Vikings Preseason Game 2

See all the action at U.S. Bank Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts face the Minnesota Vikings in the 2021 preseason.
How Colts' Defense Is Helping Sam Ehlinger, Jacob Eason Prepare For Preseason Games
The challenge of facing the Colts' defense every day in training camp has been a boost for Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger as they've competed over the last few weeks.
5 Things To Watch: Colts' Second Preseason Game Vs. Minnesota Vikings
The Colts travel to Minneapolis to face the Minnesota Vikings at 8 p.m. E.T. Saturday night. Here's everything to watch for during this weekend's game at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Download the Official Colts Mobile App - Get Ready For The 2021 NFL Season!
A must-have for any Colts fan – Stay connected to your favorite team throughout the year with the latest news, behind-the-scenes access and live, local Colts games.
PLUS, you'll have everything you need for gameday at Lucas Oil Stadium with your digital tickets in the Colts App!
Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Why Defense Sees Goal of 40 Takeaways As Realistic
The Colts held their 17th practice of training camp on Thursday. Here's everything you need to know from the day's action at Grand Park.
Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: How Carson Wentz Is Staying Locked In With Offense
The Colts held their 16th practice of training camp on Wednesday. Here's everything you need to know from the day's action at Grand Park.
Colts Rookie Watch: Antennas Up For Mike Strachan
This week's rookie watch dives into seventh round pick Mike Strachan impressing a number of legendary NFL receivers with his preseason debut on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Jacob Eason Carries Momentum From Panthers Game Back To Grand Park
The Colts held their 15th practice of training camp Tuesday. Here's everything you need to know from the day's action at Grand Park.
Colts Make Initial Roster Cuts, Training Camp Roster Now At 85 Players
Indianapolis Colts today waived tight end Graham Adomitis and running back Darius Anderson and placed defensive end Damontre Moore on the Injured Reserve list. The team also waived-injured wide receiver Quartney Davis and cornerback Nick Nelson.
Colts' Frank Reich Offers Perspective On Carson Wentz's Rehab Process, Hopes Center Ryan Kelly Will Return To Training Camp Practice This Week
Colts coach Frank Reich spoke with the media Monday afternoon following Sunday's preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.
Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Ahead Of Preseason Game vs. Minnesota Vikings
With Sunday's preseason game against the Panthers in the rear view mirror, the Colts released their second unofficial depth chart of the preseason. Check out where the team stands heading into this weekend's game against the Minnesota Vikings.