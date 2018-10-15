Mike Mitchell Rated As Pro Football Focus' Top Week 6 Safety

Mike Mitchell

Safety No. 1 (84.8), 54 snaps (76 percent)

The Colts were dealt the unfortunate hand of being without starting strong safety Clayton Geathers in Week 6 after leaving Week 5's contest early with a neck injury/concussion. They were also forced to place his backup, Matthias Farley, on injured reserve.

The injuries led to the Colts signing Mitchell, a 10-year veteran who has started 85 games in his career, most recently for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With just six days in between his signing and making the start for the Colts, he received the highest grade from PFF for any safety in the NFL (not counting the yet-to-be-played Monday Night Football matchup).

Mitchell was a representative on PFF's Week 6 NFL Team of the Week:

"Six days after signing with the Colts, Mitchell finds his way onto our Team of the Week. Mitchell attempted seven tackles in the loss to the Jets and didn't miss a single one. Of those seven tackles, five resulted in a defensive stop and, while he allowed a reception on both of the plays where he was the defender in primary coverage, those two receptions went for a combined six yards."