The Colts want 'reliable' players around Anthony Richardson. Michael Pittman Jr. is already that, and could be more in 2024 and beyond

Pittman's teammates see it, too: Whatever explosive plays he's lacked in his career have been due in part to circumstance.

"Every single year, he's had a different quarterback under center and he's been able to consistently prove, hey, I can be a playmaker for this team, I can be a playmaker in this league," running back Jonathan Taylor said. "... The toughness he shows, the type of teammate he is, I don't know why you wouldn't want him in your building."

Pittman believes the consistency at quarterback Taylor mentioned should only help him continue to grow his impact as a receiver – whether it's on deep balls or quick throws.

"I just think it only goes up being that AR is coming back," Pittman said. "For the first time we have a guy that is going to be here. I'm excited to work with him."

"I can't even imagine what's going to go down. In my head I'm thinking scramble drill for 70 yards, or I'm running down the sideline and he puts a perfect hole shot. What i'm most looking forward to is him being able to stretch the ball with his arm talent. I think it's going to make the difference for us."

"With Anthony, I think it's going to be great. And I think our RPO game is going to be one of the most ferocious, because you got Anthony, you got JT and all of us guys in the pass game."

But whether he's churning out yards on RPOs, bodying up defensive backs 40 yards down the field or blocking a linebacker to spring an explosive run, Pittman has proven to be the exact kind of player the Colts want to build around – and, with his extension, will continue to build around for years to come.

"We love everything about Pitt," Steichen said. "You know what you're going to get every week - an ultimate competitor, a playmaker and a leader in the locker room. He gives this team the same passion and energy on the practice field and in the meeting rooms on a consistent basis. I'm excited Pitt will continue to play a significant role in our offense and I'm very happy for him and his family."