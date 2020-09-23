Colts Bring Back WR Marcus Johnson To Practice Squad

Johnson, 6-1, 207 pounds, participated in Indianapolis' 2020 offseason program and training camp. He has played in 23 career games (six starts) in his time with the Colts (2018-19) and Philadelphia Eagles (2016-17) and has caught 28 passes for 424 yards and three touchdowns. In 2019, Johnson spent time on Indianapolis' active roster and practice squad. He appeared in eight games (six starts) and finished with 17 receptions for 277 yards and two touchdowns. In 2018, Johnson saw action in five games and caught six passes for 102 yards and one touchdown before being placed on the team's Injured Reserve list. He was originally acquired by the Colts via trade with the Seattle Seahawks on September 1, 2018.