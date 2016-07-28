Manning Does It Again: Check Out 'Peyton On Sunday Mornings'

The basic premise: Manning, now retired, has all the time in the world to watch every NFL game he wants from home.

The bit opens with Lionel Richie at the piano, singing the tune "Peyton On Sunday Mornings" to the same tune as his 1977 hit, "Easy," which he recorded as a member of the Commodores.

Then you see Manning, clad in a robe, sitting on the couch with his DirecTV remote in one hand, and smartphone in the other, calling his brother Eli, or "E-man," as he says, who is in the locker room on gameday.

"So you wanna come over? I'll make nachos!" Peyton asks his little brother.

"I can't right now, man. I'm playing," Eli says, incredulously.

"Oh yeah. Alright. Pencil you in for Tuesday," Peyton says as he writes "ELI" in large vertical letters in pencil in his planner.

And that's it.

Brilliant.

I really, really hope "Peyton On Sunday Mornings" has more bits in the can ready to go for this season.