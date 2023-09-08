Roster Moves

Colts sign long snapper Luke Rhodes to contract extension

Rhodes in 2021 was named a first-team AP All-Pro and earned a spot in the Pro Bowl. 

Sep 08, 2023
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

The Colts and long snapper Luke Rhodes agreed to a contract extension Friday.

Rhodes is the Colts' second-longest tenured player behind center Ryan Kelly and has appeared in 101 games since joining the team in 2016. The Colts initially signed Rhodes to their practice squad in October 2016 and signed him to their 53-man roster that December; since his debut seven seasons ago, he's missed just one game.

Rhodes' 101 games are the fifth-most for a Colts player since 2010, behind Adam Vinatieri, Anthony Castonzo, T.Y. Hilton and Pat McAfee.

In 2021, Rhodes was named a first-team AP All-Pro and earned a spot in the Pro Bowl; he earned second-team AP All-Pro honors in 2020.

