Locker Room Culture Remains Critical As Colts Begin Free Agent Discussions

The Colts have entered this offseason with what is being reported as the most salary cap space in the National Football League, leading to the assumption by many outsiders that the team will be heavily involved in the pursuit of some of the biggest of names set to hit the open market at the start of the new league year on March 13.

That salary cap figure also leaves open the possibility of the Colts trading for a big-name player, and then signing them to a long-term deal.

But while Ballard said he's certainly not against bringing in a "difference maker" — "I would absolutely add that player," he said — he won't risk damaging his team's culture, which has been well-established after Reich's successful first year as head coach, to do so.

"He's gotta fit into our culture. He has to fit in to doing things right. He has to fit in about being team-first. He has to be accountable to his teammates," Ballard said. "They have to fit that criteria.

"Are we gonna be perfect doing it? No. I mean, come on man; I'm not perfect. And we're going to screw some things up and make some mistakes," he continued. "But that's one thing: we're going to err on the side of caution when it comes to who we add to our locker room."

Ballard has utilized free agency his first two years in Indy to mostly bring in players coming off their first contracts who are looking for expanded roles as they begin to hit their primes — guys like Jabaal Sheard, Margus Hunt, Eric Ebron and Denico Autry. The bulk of the roster, meanwhile, is being built through the draft; 17 of the Colts' 19 draft picks over the last two years remain on the team, and the Colts currently have nine more picks in this April's draft.

That formula seems as if it's here to stay as Ballard enters his third offseason shaping this roster.

"We put a value on a player and when it gets out of our reach I just think we are comfortable enough to sleep at night saying we are going to find an answer," Ballard said Jan. 14 in his end-of-season press conference. "Sometimes it might not be the household name that everybody wants us to sign and that's okay. I get it. But we are going to find an answer, whether it's in that first window of free agency, maybe it's the second window, maybe it's the draft, maybe it's after the draft, maybe it's at the cut-down day.