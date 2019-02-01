Locker Room Culture Remains Critical As Colts Begin Free Agent Discussions

As the offseason gets underway and the Indianapolis Colts begin discussions on possible free agents to pursue, the fit in the locker room will remain a critical element in the screening process.

Feb 01, 2019 at 10:28 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

112118_prax-huddle

INDIANAPOLIS — Chris Ballard likens his general approach to free agency to golf.

Over the next few weeks, Ballard and his personnel staff — as well as head coach Frank Reich and his staff — will begin having discussions, both internally and externally, about the possibility of adding potential free agents or trade targets to their roster.

The internal discussions will include topics such as scheme fit and potential salary cap ramifications. But the external discussions — ones in which the Colts begin to really dig for information on a player — are perhaps even more important.

As Ballard enters his third year as the Colts' general manager, he's made one thing crystal clear: he's not going to haphazardly sign or trade for a player without first considering the impact he would make on the locker room.

So, as Ballard says, the "key to all this is information — who gets the most accurate information?"

"You have to be accurate, and getting to the truth, it's not easy. It's not easy to shift through it," Ballard said last week in an appearance on "The Dan Dakich Show" on 1070 The Fan. "And sometimes it's by just getting it close to the hole. You don't really know, you don't know until you live with a guy. You can listen and everybody can tell you all this stuff, so let's get a putt to win it close to the hole as we can, and then we'll figure out how far we missed it by when we get the guy in the building."

The Colts have entered this offseason with what is being reported as the most salary cap space in the National Football League, leading to the assumption by many outsiders that the team will be heavily involved in the pursuit of some of the biggest of names set to hit the open market at the start of the new league year on March 13.

That salary cap figure also leaves open the possibility of the Colts trading for a big-name player, and then signing them to a long-term deal.

But while Ballard said he's certainly not against bringing in a "difference maker" — "I would absolutely add that player," he said — he won't risk damaging his team's culture, which has been well-established after Reich's successful first year as head coach, to do so.

"He's gotta fit into our culture. He has to fit in to doing things right. He has to fit in about being team-first. He has to be accountable to his teammates," Ballard said. "They have to fit that criteria.

"Are we gonna be perfect doing it? No. I mean, come on man; I'm not perfect. And we're going to screw some things up and make some mistakes," he continued. "But that's one thing: we're going to err on the side of caution when it comes to who we add to our locker room."

Ballard has utilized free agency his first two years in Indy to mostly bring in players coming off their first contracts who are looking for expanded roles as they begin to hit their primes — guys like Jabaal Sheard, Margus Hunt, Eric Ebron and Denico Autry. The bulk of the roster, meanwhile, is being built through the draft; 17 of the Colts' 19 draft picks over the last two years remain on the team, and the Colts currently have nine more picks in this April's draft.

That formula seems as if it's here to stay as Ballard enters his third offseason shaping this roster.

"We put a value on a player and when it gets out of our reach I just think we are comfortable enough to sleep at night saying we are going to find an answer," Ballard said Jan. 14 in his end-of-season press conference. "Sometimes it might not be the household name that everybody wants us to sign and that's okay. I get it. But we are going to find an answer, whether it's in that first window of free agency, maybe it's the second window, maybe it's the draft, maybe it's after the draft, maybe it's at the cut-down day.

"We will continue to explore. We will explore every avenue," Ballard continued. "If we think from a free agent standpoint that we are going to go get one of the high-priced (players) – we have a very strict criteria that he's going to have to fit. He's going to have to fit in the locker room. He's going to have to earn the high salary that he's making not only with his play, but with his impact and his presence within the locker room."

Related Content

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 12 Game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Colts released their Week 12 unofficial depth chart ahead Sunday's road matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Check it out below:
news

1956 Throwback Game: Celebrate Colts Football Over The Decades at Lucas Oil Stadium This Sunday!

The Indianapolis Colts will celebrate several generations of Colts football at the team's 1956 "Throwback Game" this coming Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

Colts, Caesars Sportsbook Offer $500 Toward 2022 Season Tickets

Indianapolis Colts fans who open and wager with a new Caesars Sportsbook account before Dec. 26 are eligible to receive a $500 credit toward purchasing or renewing 2022 Colts season tickets
news

Colts' Defense Turns In 'Tremendous Performance' Against Bills, MVP Candidate Josh Allen

The Indianapolis Colts came into Sunday's road matchup against the Buffalo Bills well aware of quarterback Josh Allen's elite abilities. By executing a solid plan up front and in the secondary, however, the Colts were able to throw Allen off his game and earn a huge victory.
news

By The Numbers: Colts 41, Bills 15 (2021 Week 11)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 11 game of the 2021 season against the Buffalo Bills
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Bills, Week 11

As the Colts head to Buffalo for a matchup with the Bills, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 11?
news

Colts Mailbag: Most Impressive Players, Kwity Paye, Rock Ya-Sin And Keys For Bills Game

Ahead of a massive matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from the defense to how to win on Sunday in Western New York. 
news

Colts, NFL To Offer 2021 Limited-Edition Digital Collectible Ticket NFTs

The limited-edition commemorative NFTs produced in collaboration with Ticketmaster will provide fans with a keepsake in the growing space of digital collectible NFTs.
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 11 Game vs. Buffalo Bills

The Colts released their Week 11 unofficial depth chart ahead Sunday's road matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Check it out below:
news

How To Watch 'Hard Knocks In Season': HBO, HBO Max Streaming Info, Premiere Time And Date

Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts will debut Wednesday, November 17th at 10 p.m. on HBO and HBO Max. 
news

Colts' Elite Punt Unit Makes Another Huge Play In Win Over Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts special teams captain Zaire Franklin got both hands on a first-quarter Jacksonville Jaguars punt attempt on Sunday, which was picked up and returned for a touchdown by E.J. Speed in Indy's 23-17 Week 10 win. Since 2018, the year the Colts hired Bubba Ventrone as special teams coordinator, no team in the NFL has more punt team scores than Indy's six.
news

By The Numbers: Colts 23, Jaguars 17 (2021 Week 10)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 10 game of the 2021 season against the Jacksonville Jaguars. 
2022 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2022 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Be the first to join us for the 2022 season at Lucas Oil Stadium! The Colts 2022 schedule will feature eight regular season home games and two preseason games, including exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Football Team, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers, as well as AFC South opponents – the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

LEARN MORE BUY NOW
Advertising