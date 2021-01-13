TUNE IN: Chris Ballard's End of Season Press Conference Thursday at 1:00 p.m.

The press conference will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app, Colts Facebook and Colts Twitter.

Jan 13, 2021 at 03:00 PM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard will hold his end of the season press conference on Thursday, January 14th at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The press conference will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app (available in the App Store and Google Play), Colts Facebook page and @Colts on Twitter.

Following the live stream the full press conference will be available on-demand on Colts.com and the Colts mobile app.

Colts Top Photos Of 2020

See the top photos of the Indianapolis Colts from the 2020 season.

2020colts-end_of_year-gallery-best_photos (2)
1 / 50
28 RB Jonathan Taylor enters Lucas Oil Stadium ahead of the team's matchup with the New York Jets
2 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor enters Lucas Oil Stadium ahead of the team's matchup with the New York Jets

© Indianapolis Colts
32 S Julian Blackmon lays a hit in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings
3 / 50

32 S Julian Blackmon lays a hit in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings

© Indianapolis Colts
96 DT/DE Denico Autry takes down QB Kirk Cousins in the endzone for a sack/safety against the Minnesota Vikings
4 / 50

96 DT/DE Denico Autry takes down QB Kirk Cousins in the endzone for a sack/safety against the Minnesota Vikings

© Indianapolis Colts
15 WR Parris Campbell makes an over the shoulder side line grab in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars
5 / 50

15 WR Parris Campbell makes an over the shoulder side line grab in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars

© Indianapolis Colts
53 LB Darius Leonard fires the crowd up in the Colts home opener against the Minnesota Vikings
6 / 50

53 LB Darius Leonard fires the crowd up in the Colts home opener against the Minnesota Vikings

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Zach Pascal dances with his teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings
7 / 50

14 WR Zach Pascal dances with his teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings

© Indianapolis Colts
94 DT/DE Tyquan Lewis adds 'End Racism' to his helmet for the 2020 season
8 / 50

94 DT/DE Tyquan Lewis adds 'End Racism' to his helmet for the 2020 season

© Indianapolis Colts
50 DE Justin Houston makes a play at Soldier Field in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears
9 / 50

50 DE Justin Houston makes a play at Soldier Field in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears

© Indianapolis Colts
37 S Khari Willis, #27 CB Xavier Rhodes makes a leaping interception off of Sam Darnold at Lucas Oil Stadium
10 / 50

37 S Khari Willis, #27 CB Xavier Rhodes makes a leaping interception off of Sam Darnold at Lucas Oil Stadium

© Indianapolis Colts
50 DE Justin Houston fires up the team for a road game in 2020
11 / 50

50 DE Justin Houston fires up the team for a road game in 2020

© Indianapolis Colts
58 LB Bobby Okereke takes the field at Lucas Oil Stadium
12 / 50

58 LB Bobby Okereke takes the field at Lucas Oil Stadium

© Indianapolis Colts
17 QB Philip Rivers goes out for the coin toss at Soldier Field
13 / 50

17 QB Philip Rivers goes out for the coin toss at Soldier Field

© Indianapolis Colts
17 QB Philip Rivers checks down field during a Week 5 matchup with the Cleveland Browns
14 / 50

17 QB Philip Rivers checks down field during a Week 5 matchup with the Cleveland Browns

© Indianapolis Colts
Head coach Frank Reich and QB Nick Foles share words after a Week 4 matchup at Soldier Field
15 / 50

Head coach Frank Reich and QB Nick Foles share words after a Week 4 matchup at Soldier Field

© Indianapolis Colts
50 DE Justin Houston makes a play on QB Baker Mayfield in Week 5
16 / 50

50 DE Justin Houston makes a play on QB Baker Mayfield in Week 5

© Indianapolis Colts
84 TE Jack Doyle stretches out for the touchdown catch against the Bengals
17 / 50

84 TE Jack Doyle stretches out for the touchdown catch against the Bengals

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner, #96 DT/DE Denico Autry take down rookie QB Joe Burrow in Week 6
18 / 50

99 DT DeForest Buckner, #96 DT/DE Denico Autry take down rookie QB Joe Burrow in Week 6

© Indianapolis Colts
32 S Julian Blackmon, #23 CB Kenny Moore II celebrate the interception to seal a win over Cincinnati
19 / 50

32 S Julian Blackmon, #23 CB Kenny Moore II celebrate the interception to seal a win over Cincinnati

© Indianapolis Colts
83 WR Marcus Johnson makes a big catch in Week 6 against the Bengals
20 / 50

83 WR Marcus Johnson makes a big catch in Week 6 against the Bengals

© Indianapolis Colts
96 DT/DE Denico Autry sacks QB Matthew Stafford in Week 8
21 / 50

96 DT/DE Denico Autry sacks QB Matthew Stafford in Week 8

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes, #32 S Julian Blackmon, #53 LB Darius Leonard, #58 LB Bobby Okereke recovers a redzone fumble against the Ravens
22 / 50

27 CB Xavier Rhodes, #32 S Julian Blackmon, #53 LB Darius Leonard, #58 LB Bobby Okereke recovers a redzone fumble against the Ravens

© Indianapolis Colts
12 WR DeMichael Harris gets excited after a big gain against the Baltimore Ravens
23 / 50

12 WR DeMichael Harris gets excited after a big gain against the Baltimore Ravens

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Nyheim Hines dives for the pylon against the Detroit Lions
24 / 50

21 RB Nyheim Hines dives for the pylon against the Detroit Lions

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Nyheim Hines flips at Ford Field against the Lion
25 / 50

21 RB Nyheim Hines flips at Ford Field against the Lion

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor goes over the top for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens
26 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor goes over the top for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens

© Indianapolis Colts
53 LB Darius Leonard gets fired up as he hits the field to take on Green Bay
27 / 50

53 LB Darius Leonard gets fired up as he hits the field to take on Green Bay

© Indianapolis Colts
17 QB Philip Rivers makes a call at the line against the Steelers
28 / 50

17 QB Philip Rivers makes a call at the line against the Steelers

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes, #53 LB Darius Leonard forces a key fumble in the fourth quarter to defeat the Texans
29 / 50

27 CB Xavier Rhodes, #53 LB Darius Leonard forces a key fumble in the fourth quarter to defeat the Texans

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr. gets into the open field against the Pittsburgh Steelers
30 / 50

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr. gets into the open field against the Pittsburgh Steelers

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Zach Pascal dives for the endzone against the Houston Texans
31 / 50

14 WR Zach Pascal dives for the endzone against the Houston Texans

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner, #50 DE Justin Houston, #44 LB Zaire Franklin, #23 CB Kenny Moore II, #54 LB Anthony Walker, #30 S George Odum, #32 S Julian Blackmon, #35 CB Tremon Smith, #45 LB E.J. Speed, #96 DT/DE Denico Autry, #53 LB Darius Leonard celebrate a takeaway at NRG Stadium
32 / 50

99 DT DeForest Buckner, #50 DE Justin Houston, #44 LB Zaire Franklin, #23 CB Kenny Moore II, #54 LB Anthony Walker, #30 S George Odum, #32 S Julian Blackmon, #35 CB Tremon Smith, #45 LB E.J. Speed, #96 DT/DE Denico Autry, #53 LB Darius Leonard celebrate a takeaway at NRG Stadium

© Indianapolis Colts
53 LB Darius Leonard gets the crowd involved against Houston
33 / 50

53 LB Darius Leonard gets the crowd involved against Houston

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor breaks away for a long touchdown against Las Vegas
34 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor breaks away for a long touchdown against Las Vegas

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor catches and runs for a touchdown against Houston
35 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor catches and runs for a touchdown against Houston

© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II goes up with just one-hand to make the interception of Derek Carr
36 / 50

23 CB Kenny Moore II goes up with just one-hand to make the interception of Derek Carr

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, #50 DE Justin Houston, #96 DT/DE Denico Autry, #99 DT DeForest Buckner combine to sack QB Deshaun Waton
37 / 50

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, #50 DE Justin Houston, #96 DT/DE Denico Autry, #99 DT DeForest Buckner combine to sack QB Deshaun Waton

© Indianapolis Colts
31 S Tavon Wilson, #32 S Julian Blackmon, #37 S Khari Willis, #23 CB Kenny Moore II get ready to take the field against the Titans
38 / 50

31 S Tavon Wilson, #32 S Julian Blackmon, #37 S Khari Willis, #23 CB Kenny Moore II get ready to take the field against the Titans

© Indianapolis Colts
53 LB Darius Leonard makes a key stop against the Houston Texans
39 / 50

53 LB Darius Leonard makes a key stop against the Houston Texans

© Indianapolis Colts
56 C/G Quenton Nelson takes the field against the Titans
40 / 50

56 C/G Quenton Nelson takes the field against the Titans

© Indianapolis Colts
3 K Rodrigo Blankenship nails the game winner in overtime
41 / 50

3 K Rodrigo Blankenship nails the game winner in overtime

© Indianapolis Colts
Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett take the field at NRG Stadium
42 / 50

Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett take the field at NRG Stadium

© Indianapolis Colts
26 CB Rock Ya-Sin dives to intercept Aaron Rodgers
43 / 50

26 CB Rock Ya-Sin dives to intercept Aaron Rodgers

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr. shares his first score with his teammates
44 / 50

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr. shares his first score with his teammates

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed makes a punt block on Thursday Night Football
45 / 50

45 LB E.J. Speed makes a punt block on Thursday Night Football

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Nyheim Hines finds the endzone on his birthday in Nashville
46 / 50

21 RB Nyheim Hines finds the endzone on his birthday in Nashville

© Indianapolis Colts
50 DE Justin Houston takes down Aaron Rodgers
47 / 50

50 DE Justin Houston takes down Aaron Rodgers

© Indianapolis Colts
7 QB Jacoby Brissett sneaks for the score against the Titans
48 / 50

7 QB Jacoby Brissett sneaks for the score against the Titans

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton takes a moment ahead of kickoff in Tennessee
49 / 50

13 WR T.Y. Hilton takes a moment ahead of kickoff in Tennessee

© Indianapolis Colts
RB Jonathan Taylor scores his second touchdown on a career day against the Jaguars
50 / 50

RB Jonathan Taylor scores his second touchdown on a career day against the Jaguars

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

2021 Season Tickets Available Now!

Our 2021 home opponents are locked in. Secure your seats for the next season and defend home turf against the Seattle Seahawks, LA Rams, New England Patriots and more. LEARN MORE HERE

Colts News Delivered To Your Inbox

Sign up for the weekly Colts newsletter and get the latest Colts news sent right to you. CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP TODAY

Related Content

news

A Letter To Colts Fans From Jim Irsay

First, let me say THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU to the countless people who helped plan, execute, and finish a football season many thought would never happen. 
news

Anthony Castonzo On His Retirement; What's The Future At Left Tackle For Colts?

Anthony Castonzo, who spent 10 seasons as the Indianapolis Colts' starting left tackle, announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday. What did he have to say to reporters about his decision? And what's next at the left tackle position for the Colts?
news

Colts Sign Three Players To Reserve/Future Contracts

The Indianapolis Colts today signed tackle Jake Benzinger, cornerback Anthony Chesley and tackle Elijah Nkansah to reserve/future contracts.
news

Anthony Castonzo Announces His Retirement From NFL

Indianapolis Colts tackle Anthony Castonzo announced today his retirement from the NFL. The 10-year veteran started all 144 career regular season games and eight postseason contests he appeared in with the Colts since being selected by the team in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft.
news

Social Reaction: Colts End 2020 Season 

See social posts from the Indianapolis Colts after their season concluded on Saturday with a loss to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round
news

Colts Sign T Casey Tucker To Reserve/Future Contract

The Indianapolis Colts today signed tackle Casey Tucker to a reserve/future contract
news

Locker Clean Out: Colts Conclude 2020 Season

Hear from numerous Indianapolis Colts players as they speak with the media to end the 2020 season.
news

Colts Announce Two Extensions, 16 Reserve/Future Contracts

The Indianapolis Colts today signed 16 players to reserve/future contracts and signed two players to one-year contract extensions.
news

Self-Inflicted Wounds Costly For Colts In Season-Ending Loss To Bills

The Indianapolis Colts, the seventh seed in the AFC, gave the second-seeded Buffalo Bills all they could handle in Saturday's 2020 Wild Card Round matchup at Bills Stadium. But in the end, a series of self-inflicted wounds proved costly in Indy's narrow 27-24, season-ending loss.
news

By The Numbers: Bills 27, Colts 24 (2020 Wild Card Round)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Wild Card Round loss to the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium.
news

Colts' Season Ends With 27-24 Loss To Bills In Wild Card Round

The No. 7-seed Indianapolis Colts on Sunday fell to the No. 2-seed Buffalo Bills, 27-24, on Saturday in their 2020 Wild Card Round matchup at Bills Stadium, ending their season. Here was the in-game updates, highlights and analysis.

2021 Season Tickets Available Now!

Our 2021 home opponents are locked in. Secure your seats for the next season and defend home turf against the Seattle Seahawks, LA Rams, New England Patriots and more.

Learn More

Advertising