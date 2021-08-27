LIVE BLOG, Colts vs. Lions Preseason Game 3

Colts Place Guard Quenton Nelson On Reserve/COVID-19 List
The Indianapolis Colts today placed guard Quenton Nelson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
5 Things To Watch: Colts' Final Preseason Game Vs. Detroit Lions
The Colts wrap up the 2021 preseason Friday night at 7 p.m. ET against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Here's everything to watch in the team's final tune-up before Sept. 12's season opener against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Colts Place T Eric Fisher On Reserve/COVID-19 List, Sign TE Andrew Vollert
The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent tight end Andrew Vollert and placed tackle Eric Fisher on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Colts Rookie Watch: What We Learned About 2021 Draft Class in Training Camp
The Colts wrapped up training camp on Wednesday, and did so having seen important development and contributions from their 2021 draft class.
Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Good Vibes Leaving Grand Park; Jacob Eason To Start Preseason Finale Vs. Lions
The Colts wrapped up training camp Wednesday with their 20th practice at Grand Park. Here's everything you need to know from the final day of training camp in 2021.
Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Offensive Line Coming Into Focus As Camp Winds Down
The Colts held their 19th training camp practice on Tuesday. Here's everything you need to know from the day's action at Grand Park.
Colts QB Carson Wentz Practices Again Tuesday: 'He's Looking Real Good'
The Colts wanted to see if Carson Wentz could push his foot on consecutive days. He did that this week.
Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly Return In Limited Fashion
The Colts held their 18th training camp practice of 2021 on Monday. Here's everything you need to know from the day's action at Grand Park.
Colts QB Carson Wentz Impresses In Return To Practice: 'Today was a good next step'
Carson Wentz participated in a training camp practice Monday for the first time since July 29. And it looked like he picked up right where he left off.