LIVE BLOG, Colts vs. Lions Preseason Game 3

The Colts wrap up the 2021 preseason Friday night at 7 p.m. against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Follow along with all the action with Colts.com's JJ Stankevitz. 

Aug 27, 2021 at 05:00 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Related Content

news

Colts Place Guard Quenton Nelson On Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Indianapolis Colts today placed guard Quenton Nelson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

5 Things To Watch: Colts' Final Preseason Game Vs. Detroit Lions

The Colts wrap up the 2021 preseason Friday night at 7 p.m. ET against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Here's everything to watch in the team's final tune-up before Sept. 12's season opener against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

Colts Place T Eric Fisher On Reserve/COVID-19 List, Sign TE Andrew Vollert

The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent tight end Andrew Vollert and placed tackle Eric Fisher on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Colts Rookie Watch: What We Learned About 2021 Draft Class in Training Camp

The Colts wrapped up training camp on Wednesday, and did so having seen important development and contributions from their 2021 draft class. 
news

Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Good Vibes Leaving Grand Park; Jacob Eason To Start Preseason Finale Vs. Lions

The Colts wrapped up training camp Wednesday with their 20th practice at Grand Park. Here's everything you need to know from the final day of training camp in 2021. 
news

Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Offensive Line Coming Into Focus As Camp Winds Down

The Colts held their 19th training camp practice on Tuesday. Here's everything you need to know from the day's action at Grand Park. 
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz Practices Again Tuesday: 'He's Looking Real Good'

The Colts wanted to see if Carson Wentz could push his foot on consecutive days. He did that this week. 
news

Colts Waive Kicker Eddy Pineiro

Pineiro signed with the Colts in May. 
news

Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly Return In Limited Fashion

The Colts held their 18th training camp practice of 2021 on Monday. Here's everything you need to know from the day's action at Grand Park. 
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz Impresses In Return To Practice: 'Today was a good next step'

Carson Wentz participated in a training camp practice Monday for the first time since July 29. And it looked like he picked up right where he left off. 
news

Colts Waive DT Joey Ivie, LB Skai Moore, TE Andrew Vollert

The Colts made three roster moves before Monday's training camp practice at Grand Park. 
FanDuel Fan Pass

FanDuel Fan Pass

We've partnered with FanDuel Sportsbook to launch the first-ever Colts FanDuel Fan Pass, featuring two packs of four exciting regular season home matchups and $100 in FanDuel sports betting credit included!

Learn More
Advertising