Game Preview: Colts vs. Lions, Preseason Week 2

One Big Storyline

The Colts and Lions will not play the vast majority of their starters in Saturday's game, with this week's two physical, competitive – and controlled – joint practices producing plenty of quality work.

On Thursday, the Colts and Lions used joint practice to work on some specific scenarios – two-minute, red zone, goal-to-go, fourth down – that wouldn't be guaranteed to happen in a game.

"You just get so many more and you can control what situations you get," head coach Frank Reich said. "You don't always get every situation in a game. But when you practice against a team, we can make sure to get the situations that we know we need work on. That is the advantage. From a count wise, the ones probably got about 20 plays (Wednesday) and probably about 20-some (Thursday), or if you count the seven-on-seven more than that. That's good work for both sides of the ball."

We have all the highlights of practice in Wednesday and Thursday's Postcards from Camp. And after those consecutive days of intense, competitive practices, both the Colts and Lions don't see a need to play their starters on Saturday.

"I thought we got good work in the pass game, I thought guys made plays, which is what you want to see," quarterback Matt Ryan said. "You put balls up and you try and put it in spots for them to be successful. We came down with a handful of them. I thought our guys did a good job. It is fun competing. This is why we do it, to go against other teams, to see where you're at from that standpoint. There's always just a little extra juice than when you're going against your own guys and that part of it is really fun."

5 Things To Watch