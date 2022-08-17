Postcards From Camp: Offense Shines In Joint Practice With Lions; TE Drew Ogletree Suffers Injury

WESTFIELD, Ind. – There were a couple of skirmishes but no fights during the Colts' joint practice with the Detroit Lions on Wednesday at Grand Park, and that was exactly kind of competitive intensity head coach Frank Reich hoped to see.
"I love that," Reich said. "Credit to coach (Dan) Campbell and their team and our team. We know there's going to be some skirmishes, but what do you do in that moment, and both teams showed good professionalism. You gotta be able to withstand those intense moments and still keep your cool. Those are the best teams. Those are the best teams and I thought both teams did a good job with that today."
Before we get into observations from Wednesday's practice, an update on tight end Drew Ogletree, who suffered what Reich said was a non-contact knee injury. Ogletree likely will get an MRI and the Colts will know the extent of the injury soon.
"We'll wait and see what the docs say," Reich said. "It didn't look good. Tough, tough guy though, just going up to him, he's wanting to get himself off the sideline so the team can play. That's a guy we want. We're hoping for the best but it looked like a pretty significant knee injury."
News, notes & observation from Wednesday's practice:
- Rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce had a fantastic day, showing good separation in one-on-one drills, a nice snag in seven-on-seven and then this in an 11-on-11 red zone drill:
- "It was good to see Alec make a couple of those back shoulder plays, felt Matt (Ryan) put a couple of those right on the money," Reich said. "Those are the kinds of things we saw from Alec in college. That was a good step today."
- Ryan had a couple of good connections with wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.. He found him in tight coverage over the middle early in 11-on-11, and also connected for a touchdown in an 11-on-11 red zone period.
- Ryan also found wide receiver Ashton Dulin for a score in 11-on-11 red zone work.
- Quarterback Nick Foles connected with wide receiver Mike Strachan – who was removed from the PUP list on Monday – over the middle early in 11-on-11. And in red zone work, Strachan adjusted his body mid-air to catch a pass from Foles, then got both feet down in the back of the end zone for a score.
- "I liked a lot of things we did on offense in the pass game," Reich said.
- Right tackle Braden Smith stonewalled Lions rookie defensive end Aiden Hutchinson on back-to-back pass rushing one-on-one reps.
- Reich said he briefly talked to defensive coordinator Gus Bradley about what he saw from the Colts' defense on the other field. Bradley told Reich he saw good things and a good tempo from the Colts' defense against the Lions' offense.