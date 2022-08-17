Postcards From Camp: Offense Shines In Joint Practice With Lions; TE Drew Ogletree Suffers Injury

WESTFIELD, Ind. – There were a couple of skirmishes but no fights during the Colts' joint practice with the Detroit Lions on Wednesday at Grand Park, and that was exactly kind of competitive intensity head coach Frank Reich hoped to see.

"I love that," Reich said. "Credit to coach (Dan) Campbell and their team and our team. We know there's going to be some skirmishes, but what do you do in that moment, and both teams showed good professionalism. You gotta be able to withstand those intense moments and still keep your cool. Those are the best teams. Those are the best teams and I thought both teams did a good job with that today."

Before we get into observations from Wednesday's practice, an update on tight end Drew Ogletree, who suffered what Reich said was a non-contact knee injury. Ogletree likely will get an MRI and the Colts will know the extent of the injury soon.

"We'll wait and see what the docs say," Reich said. "It didn't look good. Tough, tough guy though, just going up to him, he's wanting to get himself off the sideline so the team can play. That's a guy we want. We're hoping for the best but it looked like a pretty significant knee injury."

News, notes & observation from Wednesday's practice: