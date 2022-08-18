Colts Place Tight End Drew Ogletree On Injured Reserve

Ogletree, the sixth-round pick was in the midst of an impressive training camp, suffered a knee injury during Wednesday's joint practice with the Detroit Lions. 

Aug 18, 2022 at 11:46 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

WESTFIELD, Ind. – The Colts on Thursday placed rookie tight end Drew Ogletree on injured reserve, ending his season.

Ogletree suffered a non-contact knee injury during Wednesday's joint practice with the Detroit Lions at Grand Park. It's a heartbreaking development for Ogletree, who had consistently made plays throughout three weeks of training camp practices. The athletic 6-foot-5 Ogletree looked on track to play his way into a role in the Colts' offense during the regular season, with his fluid combination of size, speed and hands earning him first-team reps.

And even in suffering a season-ending injury, though, Ogletree impressed those around him.

"Tough, tough guy, though," head coach Frank Reich said. "Just going up to him (after the injury), he's already wanting to get himself off to the sidelines so the team could play. That kind of stuff – that's a guy we want. That's a guy we want."

