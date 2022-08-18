Watch & Listen Live: Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts

MATCHUP
The Indianapolis Colts will host Detroit for their second preseason matchup. The game time is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 20, at Lucas Oil Stadium. The contest will mark the 24th preseason matchup between the teams. In their last preseason contest on Aug. 27, 2021, Indianapolis defeated Detroit, 27-17.
Earlier in the week, the team will participate in two joint practices on Wednesday, Aug. 17 and Thursday, Aug. 18 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind.
For all the ways you can watch, listen and replay Colts games check out Colts.com/WaysToWatch
JOIN US ON SATURDAY!
This is your last chance to get 4 tickets and 4 hats for just $80. Get your Family Four Pack at Ticketmaster.com
WATCH ON TV
- TV coverage: FOX59
- Play-by-Play: Greg Rakestraw
- Color Analyst: Rick Venturi
- Sideline: Larra Overton
WATCH ON MOBILE
In-Market
Colts.com: Fans can watch preseason Colts games on Colts.com with their mobile, desktop or tablet devices.
Out of Market?
NFL+: Watch live out-of-market Preseason games across devices and live local & primetime Regular Season games on your phone or tablet. Sign up for a free trial today.
LISTEN LIVE
Local Radio coverage: Games can be heard in Indianapolis on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM.
- Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor
- Color Analyst: Joe Reitz
- Sideline: Jeffrey Gorman
Radio streaming information:
- On Your Phone: Fans in the Colts Home Market can listen to the local broadcast on the Colts App and Colts.com.
- Outside Of Indianapolis: Fans everywhere can listen to the local broadcast of the game on Colts.com (Desktop Only).
- NFL+: Live game audio (home, away & national calls) for every game of the season. Sign up for a free trial.
Colts Gameday radio coverage begins three hours before kickoff with "Colts Pre-Game Huddle" and "Countdown to Kickoff." Stay tuned for "The 5th Quarter Huddle" immediately after the game.
TUNE IN TO WIN!
Tune in to our preseason broadcast for your chance to win four Colts Season Tickets for the upcoming season, presented by Lucas Oil. Listen for an exclusive code to text in to win. Official Rules