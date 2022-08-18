Postcards From Camp: What Matt Ryan Sees In Alec Pierce, Update On Drew Ogletree

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce had a handful of standout plays during joint practices with the Detroit Lions this week, flashing the playmaking ability the Colts valued when they picked him in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

But beyond the plays we've seen from Pierce over the last few weeks of training camp, the Colts see a player with the right mindset to make the most of his talent.

"He's a really hard worker," quarterback Matt Ryan said. "When you combine that with talent, the good players I've been around, they've all been that way. More than anything he does on the field, it's the combination of work ethic, competitiveness, all the intangible stuff combined with the talent. And if you're going to be a great player in this league, which I think he can be, you've got to have it all — you've got to have the work ethic, you've got to have the confidence, and then you've got to have the skillset to do it too. And the combination of those things is what fires me up about him."

The Ryan-to-Pierce connection has grown as training camp has rolled on and will have one more week (three practices next week) and one more game (Aug. 27 vs. Tampa Bay) to continue developing before preparations for the regular season opener begin in earnest. The Colts have put a lot on Pierce's plate in camp to see what he can do best, and after that preseason finale will begin to hone in on incorporating his strengths into the offense starting Sept. 11 against the Houston Texans.

