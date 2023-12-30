Colts elevate WR Ethan Fernea and LB Liam Anderson to active roster from practice squad for Week 17 game against Las Vegas Raiders

Anderson, 6-3, 226 pounds, has spent the entire season on the team's practice squad. He was originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 5, 2023. Collegiately, Anderson played in 53 games (30 starts) at Holy Cross (2018-22) and compiled 231 tackles (148 solo), 37.5 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, 11 passes defensed, six interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He was a two-time First Team All-Patriot League choice (2021-22).

Fernea, 6-0, 195 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season. He saw action in Week 15 vs. Pittsburgh and Week 16 at Atlanta. As a rookie in 2022, Fernea spent time on Indianapolis' active roster and practice squad. He saw action in one game. Fernea was originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022. Collegiately, he appeared in 50 games (three starts) at UCLA (2016-21) and caught eight passes for 155 yards (19.4 avg.) and two touchdowns. Fernea registered 10 carries for 83 yards (8.3 avg.) and one touchdown. He also tallied 12 tackles (nine solo). His last name is pronounced FIR-knee-uh.