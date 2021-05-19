Colts Sign Draft Picks Kylen Granson, Sam Ehlinger

The Colts' entire 2021 NFL Draft class is now under contract. 

May 19, 2021 at 02:37 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

The Colts signed fourth round pick Kylen Granson and sixth round pick Sam Ehlinger Wednesday, meaning their entire 2021 draft class is now under contract. 

Granson, who stands at 6-foot-2 and 242 pounds, caught 129 passes for 1,879 yards and 16 touchdowns in four collegiate seasons for Rice (2016-2017) and SMU (2019-2020). He was the 127th overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. 

Ehlinger started 43 games for Texas between 2017-2020 and led the Longhorns to 27 wins, the fourth most for a quarterback in school history. He was the 218th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. 

The Colts signed first round pick Kwity Paye, second round pick Dayo Odeyingbo, fifth round pick Shawn Davis and seventh round picks Mike Strachan and Will Fries on May 6.

