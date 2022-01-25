Colts DE Kwity Paye Named To PFWA All-Rookie Team

Paye had 39 pressures and four sacks in 15 games for the Colts in 2021. 

Jan 25, 2022 at 01:39 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Colts defensive end Kwity Paye on Tuesday was named to the Pro Football Writers of America's All-Rookie team, joining New England's Christian Barmore, Baltimore's Odafe Oweh and Miami's Jaelan Phillips as the rookie defensive linemen recognized by the league's writers.

Paye, the 21st pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, finished his rookie season with four sacks and 39 total pressures. He added 10 quarterback hits, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and three tackles for a loss over 15 games.

Paye came on especially strong in the second half of the season, with all four of his sacks coming in Weeks 9-18.

"You could see where he was really working his pass rush and understood how to come back underneath because he's a guy that can get the corner with his quickness and his speed, then he's able to now recognize when he's getting to the top part of the quarterback," defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said. "Now he can work back underneath. That's when I really started to see that. Maybe around the Buffalo game I want to say, maybe a little bit before that. He's certainly coming on and doing a good job of pressuring the quarterback and continuing to improve."

On Monday, Jonathan Taylor was named to the PFWA All-NFL team while Taylor, Darius Leonard and Quenton Nelson were named to the PFWA All-AFC team.

Related Content

news

Colts 2022 Pro Bowl Spotlight: DeForest Buckner

Buckner led the Colts in sacks, quarterback hits and tackles for a loss to earn the second Pro Bowl nod of his career. 
news

Jonathan Taylor, Darius Leonard, Quenton Nelson Earn Spots On PFWA All-NFL, All-AFC Teams

Taylor and Leonard were named first-team AP All-Pros while Nelson earned second-team AP All-Pro honors earlier this month. 
news

Colts GM Chris Ballard Discusses Quarterbacks, Jonathan Taylor, Ed Dodds & Morocco Brown

Ballard joined Larra Overton and JJ Stankevitz on the Colts Audio Network this week to give his thoughts on where things stand with the organization a week and a half after the season ended. 
news

How Jeff Saturday Sees Colts Moving On From Sting Of Missing Playoffs In 2021 Season

The Colts Ring of Honor member and ESPN analyst joined the Colts Official Podcast this week to offer his thoughts on how things ended in Indianapolis and what's next for the team in 2022. 
news

Four Colts Players Named To Pro Football Focus' 2021 All-Pro Team

Jonathan Taylor, Darius Leonard and Matthew Adams earned first-team nods from PFF, while Kwity Paye earned a spot on PFF's All-Rookie team. 
news

Important NFL 2022 Offseason Dates

Check out a few dates for Colts fans to keep an eye on in the coming weeks and months. 
news

Colts' Darius Leonard, Luke Rhodes, Jonathan Taylor Named 2021 First-Team AP All-Pros

Taylor was a unanimous choice at running back, while Leonard earned First-Team All-Pro honors for the third time in his four-year career. 
news

Top Takeaways: Chris Ballard's End-Of-Season Press Conference

Colts general manager Chris Ballard spent an hour on Thursday answering questions about what went wrong at the end of the 2021 season and what things may look like in the immediate future in Indianapolis. Check out some of the biggest takeaways below. 
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Nominated For 2021 FedEx Ground Player of the Year

Taylor led the NFL in rushing with 1,811 yards and had 20 total touchdowns. 
news

A Message From Jim Irsay To Colts Fans

"When we started 0-3, we knew the rest of this season would be an uphill climb."
news

TUNE IN: Chris Ballard's End of Season Press Conference Thursday at Noon ET

The press conference will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app, Colts Facebook and Colts Twitter.
2022 Season Tickets

2022 Season Tickets

Join us for every game next season at Lucas Oil Stadium and witness exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers and more!

Learn More Buy Now
Advertising