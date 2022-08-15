Colts Cornerback Kenny Moore II Ranked No. 82 On NFL Network's Top 100 Players Of 2022

Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II made his debut on NFL Network's annual Top 100 Players list, with the versatile Pro Bowler coming in at No. 82 in the rankings.

Moore put together another outstanding season in 2021, registering 102 tackles (most among cornerbacks) and four interceptions (T-6th among cornerbacks) while earning a spot in his first Pro Bowl. Moore joined Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson and teammate Shaquille Leonard as the only players with at least 100 tackles and four interceptions last season.

The 5-foot-9, 190 pound Moore has made a name for himself over his five years in the NFL as a playmaker against the pass and a rugged defender against the run. Since his NFL debut in 2017 – which came after the Colts claimed him off waivers from the New England Patriots following final roster cuts – Moore has 358 tackles, 14 interceptions, 20 tackles for a loss and seven sacks.

Only two other players – Vikings safety Harrison Smith and Bills safety Jordan Poyer – have hit those statistical marks in the last five seasons; Moore is the only cornerback on that list.

"Kenny is so talented," defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said. "He has such a great feel for the game."

Moore also was the Colts' 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.