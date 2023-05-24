Colts sign TE Kaden Smith, waive G Harris LaChance

The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent tight end Kaden Smith and waived guard Harris LaChance.
Smith, 6-5, 249 pounds, has played in 33 career games (22 starts) in his time with the New York Giants (2019-21) and San Francisco 49ers (2019) and has compiled 52 receptions for 413 yards and three touchdowns. He was originally selected by the 49ers in the sixth round (176th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Stanford.
LaChance, 6-6, 307 pounds, was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 5, 2023. Collegiately, he saw action in 45 games (17 starts) at BYU (2018-22). In 2022, LaChance started 12 games and helped the Cougars' offense tie for 10th nationally in fewest sacks allowed (13).