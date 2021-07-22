Safeties: 2021 Position Preview 

"I think the game slowed down for me. I had a chance to get into the system. I had a chance to make more clear reads, put myself in position to make more plays. Learning NFL offenses, learning what it takes each and every day to prepare your mind and your body to play in this league. I think that's something I'll continue to get better at. In the offseason, I want continue to put myself, my body, my mind in a space where it makes plays for this team to win – continue to turn the ball over, continue to make plays, continue to communicate to be a good leader in the backend. I think that's what I'm here for." - Khari Willis on his 2020 season and what's ahead in 2021