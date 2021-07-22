Safeties: 2021 Position Preview 

Who's In
- Sean Davis (signed as free agent)
- Shawn Davis (drafted in fifth round)
- Nick Nelson (signed reserve/future contract)
The Colts added depth with the signing and drafting of both Davises. Sean Davis is a veteran who spent the first five seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, with whom he appeared in 64 games (42 starts) and totaled 259 tackles, five interceptions and 2 1/2 sacks. Shawn Davis played his college ball at Florida and played in 37 games (16 starts) for the Gators with 124 tackles, five interceptions and 5 1/2 tackles for a loss.
Who's Out
- Malik Hooker (unrestricted free agent)
- Tavon Wilson (signed with 49ers)
Hooker remains unsigned after injuries limited him to 36 games in four seasons with the Colts. The former first round pick appeared in two games in 2020 before suffering a season-ending Achilles' injury against the Minnesota Vikings. Wilson had 26 tackles in 15 games (one start) for the Colts in 2020.
Who's Back
- George Odum (fourth year)
- Rolan Milligan (third year)
- Khari Willis (third year)
- Julian Blackmon (second year)
- Ibraheim Campbell (second year)
The Willis-Blackmon pairing is back for a second season after a strong 2020 season in which both safeties had two interceptions and four pass break-ups. Odum earned first-team All-Pro honors for his play on special teams as well.
What To Watch For
Blackmon made his NFL debut 9 1/2 months after suffering a torn ACL in his final collegiate game with Utah; he appeared in 15 games and made 14 starts despite the challenge dealt to him by that injury. It's a different story for Blackmon, though, as he enters Year 2 in the NFL, and he'll be a player to watch at Grand Park over the next few weeks.
"Last year I wasn't able to do what I'm able to do right now," Blackmon said. "Just being able to be out there with the guys and having fresh legs I am pretty excited for it going into this season."
Training Camp Information
The Colts will return to Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield for training camp in 2021.
Statistically Speaking
Going off Pro Football Focus' grades, the Colts were one of two teams in the NFL to have two top-15-rated run defending safeties last year in Blackmon (No. 6) and Willis (No. 13). The Denver Broncos were the other team with Kareem Jackson (No. 10) and Justin Simmons (No. 15).
Links To The Past
They Said It
"I think the game slowed down for me. I had a chance to get into the system. I had a chance to make more clear reads, put myself in position to make more plays. Learning NFL offenses, learning what it takes each and every day to prepare your mind and your body to play in this league. I think that's something I'll continue to get better at. In the offseason, I want continue to put myself, my body, my mind in a space where it makes plays for this team to win – continue to turn the ball over, continue to make plays, continue to communicate to be a good leader in the backend. I think that's what I'm here for." - Khari Willis on his 2020 season and what's ahead in 2021
