Colts announce inactive players for Week 3 game vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Colts on Sunday announced seven inactive players for their Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium:
- QB Anthony Richardson (concussion)
- C Ryan Kelly (concussion)
- CB Darrell Baker Jr.
- DE Isaiah Land
- G Arlington Hambright
- TE Will Mallory
- DT Adetomiwa Adebawore
Cornerbacks Dallis Flowers and Kenny Moore II, along with guard Quenton Nelson, are all active after being listed as questionable on Friday. Rookie cornerback JuJu Brents is also active for the first time this season.