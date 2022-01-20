Colts Sign OT Jordan Murray To Reserve/Future Contract

Murray, a native of Coppell, Texas, spent 2021 with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Canadian Football League. 

Jan 20, 2022 at 03:59 PM
Indianapolis –The Indianapolis Colts today signed tackle Jordan Murray to a reserve/future contract. 

Murray, 6-9, 325 pounds, started nine regular season games and two postseason contests at both tackle positions with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League in 2021. In 2020, he saw action in The Spring League with the Generals. Murray participated in rookie mini-camp with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019. 

Collegiately, Murray saw action in 44 games (34 starts) along the offensive line at North Texas (2015-18). He earned Conference USA All-Conference honorable mention recognition in 2016 and 2017.

