Practice Notebook: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Only Has One Goal In 2022

Before we start counting Jonathan Taylor's 2022 stats, let's take one final gaze back at what he did in 2021:
- 1,811 rushing yards: A new Colts franchise record and 552 more than the NFL's second-leading rusher had
- 20 total touchdowns: Tied a Colts record with Hall of Famer Lenny Moore
- 20 touchdowns and 2,171 yards from scrimmage: Led the NFL in both categories, and became the youngest player in NFL history with 20+ TDs and 2,000+ yards from scrimmage
- 50 rushes of 10 or more yards: Nine more than any player had in 2021
- 1,272 rushing yards after contact: More than any player had in total rushing yards last season
- 65 missed tackles forced: Led the NFL
- 107 rushing first downs: 42 more than any player
- Longest rush of 83 yards: Plus a 76-yard touchdown run and 76-yard touchdown reception
- Unanimous first-team AP All-Pro: Also the most Pro Bowl votes of any player
Taylor, though, isn't focused on topping those accomplishments in 2022.
- "I really only have one goal and that's to become a champion," Taylor said. "That's something I've been chasing for a long time, ever since I've been playing the game, I've yet to accomplish that. At any level."
- Those who know Taylor won't be surprised by his singular goal.
- "He's driven to be great, and he's driven to do whatever it takes — he'll do whatever it takes to be great," general manager Chris Ballard said earlier this year. "And I'll tell you the other thing that he's driven to do is win. So if Jonathan rushes for 900 yards in a season and we win 14 games and go win a Super Bowl, Jonathan Taylor is going to be as excited as anybody."
Thursday's practice report:
- Leonard, prior to practice, re-iterated that he wants to play Sunday but knows he needs to do what's best for the Colts. "I'm going to make sure we make the right decisions," Leonard said. "I don't want them to go out there and hurt the team. If I'm ready to rock and roll, I'll be ready to rock and roll but me as a competitor, even though I want to be out there, if I can. So, just want to make sure I make the right decision."