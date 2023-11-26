Game Recap

Jonathan Taylor scores two touchdowns in home win over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Taylor's multi-touchdown game was his first since December of 2021.

Nov 26, 2023 at 04:01 PM
Colts vs. Bucs

Back playing inside Lucas Oil Stadium for the first time since October 29, the Colts sent their fans home happy with their 27-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After trading field goals on their opening drives, the Colts and Buccaneers found themselves knotted up at three late into the first quarter.

However, that score did not last long.

On the second play of their second drive, Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield's pass was intercepted by newly-minted linebacker Ronnie Harrison.

Four plays later, the Colts reached the end zone for the first time in the game after a four-yard touchdown run by Jonathan Taylor.

After their defense forced a three and out their next time on the field, the offense took advantage of it and produced another touchdown drive.

Highlighted by a gutsy call on fourth-and-1 at their own 47-yard line when quarterback Gardner Minshew II found wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. near the left sideline for a 24-yard gain. The bold move paid off because the series was capped off by a one-yard touchdown run by Minshew.

When action resumed after halftime, the Colts' offense drove downfield for a 36-yard field goal by Matt Gay, his second of the game to that point.

Following a second touchdown reception by Buccaneers' wide receiver Mike Evans, the Colts lead shrunk to just three points.

However, head coach Shane Steichen's gutsy play-calling paid off and led to another crucial score. Facing fourth-and-1 at the Buccaneers' 44-yard line, Minshew and Co. fooled the defense into thinking they were going to call a run but instead found tight end Mo Alie-Cox wide open in the middle of the field for a 30-yard gain.

Two players later, Taylor was back in the end zone with a one-yard touchdown run. That scoring play gave Taylor his first multi-touchdown game since Week 13 of the 2021 season.

He finished the game with 15 carries for 91 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

The defense sealed the win for them after defensive end Samson Ebukam beat Buccaneers' left tackle Tristan Wirfs on third-and-4 to get a strip-sack, which was recovered by fellow defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo.

The Colts will be back on the road next Sunday when they head to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans. Indianapolis won their Week 5 matchup 23-16.

