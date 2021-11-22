Amid MVP Chatter After Record-Setting Win vs. Bills, Colts' Jonathan Taylor Continues With Even-Keel Mindset

The Colts knew they had to establish the line of scrimmage on Sunday to beat the Bills, a team that's been regarded as a Super Bowl favorite and entered Week 11 No. 1 in Football Outsiders' DVOA. The offensive line won up front, and Doyle had a number of strong, physical blocks to open holes for Taylor, too. And Taylor, who's so good at setting up his blocks, opening up lanes and bursting through them with speed and physicality, took advantage.

The Colts, too, had four takeaways on defense and special teams and turned those into 21 points — all, of course, touchdowns by Taylor.

So when Taylor was asked if he, the leading rusher in the NFL, is the Colts' offensive identity, he quickly deflected.

"The Colts' offensive identity is all of us all together," Taylor said. "Everything that you saw today was the culmination of the defense getting the ball back to us, creating turnovers, and then the offense being on one accord — being able to communicate no matter what front, what pressure they bring, being able to execute."

This is the thing with Taylor. He's as good a teammate as he is a player, and he's not someone who craves the spotlight — even when that spotlight, again, will include some MVP chatter.

"You get a sense of his confidence but you'd never know," quarterback Carson Wentz said. "You'd never know he was a superstar walking by him in the locker room or in the grocery store, whatever. He's just a low-key guy but he knows what he can do and he's confident in himself."

But it's that mentality that helps set the tone for the team the Colts aspire to be.

"I love him, we try to put attention on him and you can tell he's uncomfortable," Reich said. "I love that feeling. We'd all like to see someone who doesn't want the attention feel uncomfortable with the attention. I just think – the most important thing is like you said, not too high, not too low but you need everyone to embody that. When some of your best players and your leaders really believe that and live that out, that really helps matters. He's the perfect example of that. He's a great leader and a great player."

In that sense, Taylor is well-grounded and set up well to handle all the attention coming his way. This is a guy who used his speech after getting the Colts' game ball to talk about his teammates — and also shout out his high school alma mater, Salem (N.J.) High School, for winning a state title over the weekend.

And while Taylor might hear his name bubble up in MVP discussions this week, it's hardly something he's going to think about in the coming days and weeks.