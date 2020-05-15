Colts Sign Three 2020 Draft Picks: Jonathan Taylor, Jacob Eason And Jordan Glasgow

Taylor, 5-10, 226 pounds, was selected by Indianapolis in the second round (41st overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. He started 40-of-41 career games at Wisconsin and rushed for 6,174 yards on 926 carries, ranking sixth all-time in FBS and second all-time among Big Ten players in rushing yards. Taylor's 6.67 yards per carry average ranks second in school history. He rushed for at least 100 yards in 32 games (third-most in FBS history) and at least 200 yards in 12 games (tied for second-most in FBS history). Taylor became the seventh player in FBS history to rush for 6,000 yards and the first to ever do so in just three seasons. He also became the third player in FBS history with multiple 2,000-yard rushing seasons and the only player in FBS history to rush for at least 1,900 yards in three consecutive seasons. Taylor registered the most rushing yards by an FBS player in any three-year span. He also compiled 42 receptions for 407 yards and five touchdowns. In each of the last two seasons (2018 and 2019), Taylor was a unanimous First Team All-America selection, a consensus First Team All-Big Ten choice and the Doak Walker Award winner. In 2019, he started all 14 games and finished with 320 carries for 2,003 yards (6.3 avg.) and 21 touchdowns. Taylor also caught 26 passes for 252 yards and five touchdowns. He led the nation in total touchdowns. In 2018, Taylor started all 13 games and totaled 307 carries for 2,194 yards (7.1 avg.) and 16 touchdowns. He set the FBS record for rushing yards by a sophomore. Taylor also tallied eight receptions for 60 yards. He led the nation in rushing yards and yards per game (168.8). As a true freshman in 2017, Taylor played in all 14 games (13 starts) and compiled 299 carries for 1,977 yards (6.6 avg.) and 13 touchdowns. He set the FBS record for rushing yards by a freshman. Taylor also caught eight passes for 95 yards.