Colts Sign Three 2020 Draft Picks: Jonathan Taylor, Jacob Eason And Jordan Glasgow

INDIANAPOLIS —The Indianapolis Colts today signed running back Jonathan Taylor, quarterback Jacob Eason and linebacker Jordan Glasgow.
The Colts have now signed seven of their nine draft picks from the 2020 NFL Draft; Taylor, Eason and Glasgow joined guard Danny Pinter, cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, defensive tackle Robert Windsor and wide receiver Dezmon Patmon.
Taylor, 5-10, 226 pounds, was selected by Indianapolis in the second round (41st overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. He started 40-of-41 career games at Wisconsin and rushed for 6,174 yards on 926 carries, ranking sixth all-time in FBS and second all-time among Big Ten players in rushing yards. Taylor's 6.67 yards per carry average ranks second in school history. He rushed for at least 100 yards in 32 games (third-most in FBS history) and at least 200 yards in 12 games (tied for second-most in FBS history). Taylor became the seventh player in FBS history to rush for 6,000 yards and the first to ever do so in just three seasons. He also became the third player in FBS history with multiple 2,000-yard rushing seasons and the only player in FBS history to rush for at least 1,900 yards in three consecutive seasons. Taylor registered the most rushing yards by an FBS player in any three-year span. He also compiled 42 receptions for 407 yards and five touchdowns. In each of the last two seasons (2018 and 2019), Taylor was a unanimous First Team All-America selection, a consensus First Team All-Big Ten choice and the Doak Walker Award winner. In 2019, he started all 14 games and finished with 320 carries for 2,003 yards (6.3 avg.) and 21 touchdowns. Taylor also caught 26 passes for 252 yards and five touchdowns. He led the nation in total touchdowns. In 2018, Taylor started all 13 games and totaled 307 carries for 2,194 yards (7.1 avg.) and 16 touchdowns. He set the FBS record for rushing yards by a sophomore. Taylor also tallied eight receptions for 60 yards. He led the nation in rushing yards and yards per game (168.8). As a true freshman in 2017, Taylor played in all 14 games (13 starts) and compiled 299 carries for 1,977 yards (6.6 avg.) and 13 touchdowns. He set the FBS record for rushing yards by a freshman. Taylor also caught eight passes for 95 yards.
Eason, 6-6, 231 pounds, was selected by the Colts in the fourth round (122nd overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. He saw action in 32 career games (26 starts) at Washington (2018-19) and Georgia (2016-17) and completed 468-of-782 passes for 5,590 yards with 39 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. Eason also tallied two rushing touchdowns. In 2019, he started all 13 games at Washington and completed 260-of-405 passes for 3,132 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Eason's passing yards (fourth) and passing touchdowns (sixth) were among the most in single-season school history. He also registered one rushing touchdown. Eason redshirted the 2018 season after transferring from Georgia. In 2017, he saw action in five games (one start) and completed four-of-seven passes for 28 yards. As a true freshman in 2016, Eason played in all 13 games (12 starts) and completed 204-of-370 passes for 2,430 yards with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also recorded one rushing touchdown.
Glasgow, 6-1, 226 pounds, was selected by Indianapolis in the sixth round (213th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in 52 career games (15 starts) at Michigan and totaled 140 tackles (78 solo), 10.0 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, three passes defensed, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and one blocked kick. In 2019, Glasgow started all 13 games and compiled 89 tackles (46 solo), 7.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, two passes defensed, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick. He appeared in all 13 games (two starts) in 2018 and finished with 28 tackles (17 solo), 3.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and one forced fumble. In 2017, Glasgow saw action in all 13 games and tallied 11 tackles (seven solo) and one pass defensed. He played in all 13 games in 2016 and collected 12 tackles (eight solo) and one fumble recovery. Glasgow redshirted as a true freshman in 2015.