Transactions

Presented by

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 10:35 AM

Colts Sign 2020 Fifth-Round Pick Danny Pinter

colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
pinter_transaction_1920x1080

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today signed guard Danny Pinter.

The Colts have now signed one of their nine draft picks from the 2020 NFL Draft.

Pinter, 6-4, 306 pounds, was selected by Indianapolis in the fifth round (149th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in 43 career games at Ball State and earned starts at right tackle (24) and tight end (11). In 2019, Pinter was a First Team All-Mid-American Conference selection after starting all 12 games at right tackle. He also scored a rushing touchdown. Pinter converted to offensive tackle from tight end in 2018 and started all 12 games at right tackle. In 2017, he saw action in seven games (six starts) at tight end and finished with six receptions for 46 yards and one touchdown. Pinter played in all 12 games (five starts) at tight end in 2016 and caught three passes for 10 yards. He redshirted as a true freshman in 2015.

Related Content

Colts Sign Three 2020 Draft Picks: Jonathan Taylor, Jacob Eason And Jordan Glasgow
news

Colts Sign Three 2020 Draft Picks: Jonathan Taylor, Jacob Eason And Jordan Glasgow

The Indianapolis Colts today announced they have signed three of their picks from the 2020 NFL Draft class: running back Jonathan Taylor (second round), quarterback Jacob Eason (fourth round) and linebacker Jordan Glasgow (sixth round).
Colts Sign 2020 Sixth-Round Picks Robert Windsor, Dezmon Patmon
news

Colts Sign 2020 Sixth-Round Picks Robert Windsor, Dezmon Patmon

The Indianapolis Colts today announced the signing defensive tackle Robert Windsor, their sixth-round (193rd-overall) pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, as well as wide receiver Dezmon Patmon, their sixth-round (212th-overall) selection.
Colts Sign 2020 Sixth-Round Pick Isaiah Rodgers
news

Colts Sign 2020 Sixth-Round Pick Isaiah Rodgers

The Indianapolis Colts today announced the signing of cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, their sixth-round (211th-overall) pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Colts Sign 10 Undrafted Free Agents
news

Colts Sign 10 Undrafted Free Agents

The Indianapolis Colts today signed 10 undrafted free agents, including K Rodrigo Blankenship, DT Kameron Cline, DE Kendall Coleman, TE Farrod Green, WR DeMichael Harris, T Carter O'Donnell, CB Travis Reed, S Donald Rutledge, LB Brandon Wellington and DT Chris Williams.
Colts Waive TE Billy Brown And WR Steve Ishmael 
news

Colts Waive TE Billy Brown And WR Steve Ishmael 

The Indianapolis Colts today waived tight end Billy Brown and wide receiver Steve Ishmael.
Colts Sign Free Agent Tight End Trey Burton
news

Colts Sign Free Agent Tight End Trey Burton

The Indianapolis Colts today announced the signing of veteran free agent tight end Trey Burton, who has familiarity with Frank Reich, his offensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016 and 2017.
Colts Bring Back Wide Receiver Marcus Johnson
news

Colts Bring Back Wide Receiver Marcus Johnson

The Indianapolis Colts today announced they have re-signed wide receiver Marcus Johnson, who has played in 13 games with six starts with the Colts over the past two seasons, logging 23 receptions for 379 yards and three touchdowns.
Colts Sign Pro Bowl FB Roosevelt Nix
news

Colts Sign Pro Bowl FB Roosevelt Nix

The Indianapolis Colts announced today that they have signed fullback Roosevelt Nix, a six-year veteran who has been a key special teams contributor and earned Pro Bowl honors in the 2017 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Colts WR Daurice Fountain Signs Exclusive Rights Free Agent Tender
news

Colts WR Daurice Fountain Signs Exclusive Rights Free Agent Tender

The Indianapolis Colts today announced that wide receiver Daurice Fountain has signed his exclusive rights free agent tender.
Colts Sign Free Agent CB T.J. Carrie
news

Colts Sign Free Agent CB T.J. Carrie

The Indianapolis Colts announced today that they have signed free agent cornerback T.J. Carrie, who has played in 92 games with 50 starts over the past six seasons with the Oakland Raiders and Cleveland Browns.
Colts S Rolan Milligan Signs Exclusive Rights Free Agent Tender
news

Colts S Rolan Milligan Signs Exclusive Rights Free Agent Tender

The Indianapolis Colts today announced that safety Rolan Milligan has signed his exclusive rights free agent tender.

Advertising