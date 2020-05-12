Colts Sign 2020 Fifth-Round Pick Danny Pinter

Pinter, 6-4, 306 pounds, was selected by Indianapolis in the fifth round (149th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in 43 career games at Ball State and earned starts at right tackle (24) and tight end (11). In 2019, Pinter was a First Team All-Mid-American Conference selection after starting all 12 games at right tackle. He also scored a rushing touchdown. Pinter converted to offensive tackle from tight end in 2018 and started all 12 games at right tackle. In 2017, he saw action in seven games (six starts) at tight end and finished with six receptions for 46 yards and one touchdown. Pinter played in all 12 games (five starts) at tight end in 2016 and caught three passes for 10 yards. He redshirted as a true freshman in 2015.