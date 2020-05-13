Transactions

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 10:46 AM

Colts Sign 2020 Sixth-Round Pick Isaiah Rodgers

Colts Communications
INDIANAPOLIS —The Indianapolis Colts today signed cornerback Isaiah Rodgers.

The Colts have now signed two of their nine draft picks from the 2020 NFL Draft. Fifth-round pick, guard Danny Pinter, signed his contract on Tuesday.

Rodgers, 5-10, 170 pounds, was selected by the Colts in the sixth round (211th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. He appeared in 45 career games (42 starts) at Massachusetts and totaled 188 tackles (126 solo), 9.5 tackles for loss, 46 passes defensed, 11 interceptions (three returned for touchdowns), four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and three blocked kicks. Rodgers also handled return duties and compiled 99 kickoff returns for 2,338 yards (23.6 avg.) and 21 punt returns for 156 yards (7.4 avg.) and one touchdown. He finished as the program's all-time leader in kickoff returns, kickoff return yards and interceptions returned for touchdowns.

In 2019, Rodgers started all 12 games and compiled 42 tackles (29 solo), 3.0 tackles for loss, 14 passes defensed, four interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick. He also registered 53 kickoff returns for 1,295 yards and 11 punt returns for 120 yards and one touchdown. Rodgers set the UMass single-season record for kickoff returns and kickoff return yards. He garnered All-Eastern College Athletic Conference honors as a defensive back and return specialist. In 2018, Rodgers started 10 games and finished with 56 tackles (41 solo), 3.0 tackles for loss, six passes defensed and two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown). He also collected five kickoff returns for 101 yards. Rodgers started all 12 games in 2017 and was a Second Team All-ECAC choice at cornerback after tallying 50 tackles (35 solo), 3.0 tackles for loss, 17 passes defensed, three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one blocked kick. He also had 10 kickoff returns for 209 yards and 10 punt returns for 36 yards. In 2016, Rodgers appeared in 11 games (eight starts) and compiled 40 tackles (21 solo), half a tackle for loss, nine passes defensed, two interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick. He recorded 31 kickoff returns for 733 yards.

First Look: Isaiah Rodgers Selected 211th By Colts

Get your first look at cornerback Isaiah Rodgers after he was selected 211th overall by the Indianapolis Colts.

1 / 10
Massachusetts Minutemen cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (9) runs up the field with the ball during an NCAA college football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Piscataway, N.J. Rutgers won 48-21. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
2 / 10

Massachusetts Minutemen cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (9) runs up the field with the ball during an NCAA college football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Piscataway, N.J. Rutgers won 48-21. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
3 / 10
THOMAS KENDALL/2019 THOM KENDALL
4 / 10
THOM KENDALL/THOM KENDALL
Massachusetts Minutemen cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (9) runs the ball up the field during an NCAA college football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Piscataway, N.J. Rutgers won 48-21. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
5 / 10

Massachusetts Minutemen cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (9) runs the ball up the field during an NCAA college football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Piscataway, N.J. Rutgers won 48-21. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(AMHERST, MA, 09/21/19) Massachusetts vs. Coastal Carolina at McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Mass., on Saturday, September 21, 2019.
6 / 10

(AMHERST, MA, 09/21/19) Massachusetts vs. Coastal Carolina at McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Mass., on Saturday, September 21, 2019.

Christopher Evans
7 / 10
THOMAS KENDALL/2019 THOM KENDALL
Massachusetts' Isaiah Rodgers, left, is tackled by Northwestern's Bryce Jackson during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Jim Young)
8 / 10

Massachusetts' Isaiah Rodgers, left, is tackled by Northwestern's Bryce Jackson during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Jim Young)

Jim Young/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Massachusetts Minutemen cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (9) looks to catch the ball during an NCAA college football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Piscataway, N.J. Rutgers won 48-21. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
9 / 10

Massachusetts Minutemen cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (9) looks to catch the ball during an NCAA college football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Piscataway, N.J. Rutgers won 48-21. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Massachusetts Minutemen cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (9) intercepts a pass intended for Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Isaiah Washington (83) during an NCAA college football game, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Piscataway, N.J. Rutgers won 48-21. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
10 / 10

Massachusetts Minutemen cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (9) intercepts a pass intended for Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Isaiah Washington (83) during an NCAA college football game, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Piscataway, N.J. Rutgers won 48-21. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

