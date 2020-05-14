Colts Sign 2020 Sixth-Round Picks Robert Windsor, Dezmon Patmon

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today signed defensive tackle Robert Windsor and wide receiver Dezmon Patmon.
The Colts have now signed four of their nine draft picks from the 2020 NFL Draft. Windsor and Patmon join guard Danny Pinter, who signed his contract on Tuesday, and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, who signed on Wednesday.
Windsor, 6-4, 290 pounds, was selected by Indianapolis in the sixth round (193rd overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in 52 career games (26 starts) at Penn State and compiled 121 tackles (49 solo), 20.0 tackles for loss, 14.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. In 2019, Windsor started all 13 games and finished with 40 tackles (12 solo), 5.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. He was a Third Team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches and garnered All-Big Ten honorable mention recognition from the media. Windsor started 12 games in 2018 and registered 39 tackles (22 solo), 11.0 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors from the Associated Press and was an All-Big Ten honorable mention choice by the league's coaches and media. In 2017, Windsor played in all 13 games and compiled 19 tackles (six solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries. He tied for fourth in the nation and ranked first in the Big Ten in fumble recoveries. Windsor saw action in all 14 games (one start) in 2016 and collected 23 tackles (nine solo), 1.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack. He redshirted as a true freshman in 2015.
Patmon, 6-4, 225 pounds, was selected by the Colts in the sixth round (212th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. He saw action in 43 career games (12 starts) at Washington State and finished with 156 receptions for 1,976 yards and 13 touchdowns. In 2019, Patmon appeared in all 13 games (three starts) and caught 58 passes for 762 yards and eight touchdowns. He played in all 13 games (eight starts) in 2018 and compiled 61 receptions for a team-high 816 yards and five touchdowns. In 2017, Patmon appeared in all 13 games (one start) and totaled 35 receptions for 379 yards. He saw action in four games in 2016 and caught two passes for 19 yards.