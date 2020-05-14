Transactions

Presented by

Thursday, May 14, 2020 10:38 AM

Colts Sign 2020 Sixth-Round Picks Robert Windsor, Dezmon Patmon

colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
wind_pat_transaction_1920x1080

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today signed defensive tackle Robert Windsor and wide receiver Dezmon Patmon.

The Colts have now signed four of their nine draft picks from the 2020 NFL Draft. Windsor and Patmon join guard Danny Pinter, who signed his contract on Tuesday, and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, who signed on Wednesday.

Windsor, 6-4, 290 pounds, was selected by Indianapolis in the sixth round (193rd overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in 52 career games (26 starts) at Penn State and compiled 121 tackles (49 solo), 20.0 tackles for loss, 14.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. In 2019, Windsor started all 13 games and finished with 40 tackles (12 solo), 5.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. He was a Third Team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches and garnered All-Big Ten honorable mention recognition from the media. Windsor started 12 games in 2018 and registered 39 tackles (22 solo), 11.0 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors from the Associated Press and was an All-Big Ten honorable mention choice by the league's coaches and media. In 2017, Windsor played in all 13 games and compiled 19 tackles (six solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries. He tied for fourth in the nation and ranked first in the Big Ten in fumble recoveries. Windsor saw action in all 14 games (one start) in 2016 and collected 23 tackles (nine solo), 1.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack. He redshirted as a true freshman in 2015.

Patmon, 6-4, 225 pounds, was selected by the Colts in the sixth round (212th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. He saw action in 43 career games (12 starts) at Washington State and finished with 156 receptions for 1,976 yards and 13 touchdowns. In 2019, Patmon appeared in all 13 games (three starts) and caught 58 passes for 762 yards and eight touchdowns. He played in all 13 games (eight starts) in 2018 and compiled 61 receptions for a team-high 816 yards and five touchdowns. In 2017, Patmon appeared in all 13 games (one start) and totaled 35 receptions for 379 yards. He saw action in four games in 2016 and caught two passes for 19 yards.

Related Content

Colts Sign Three 2020 Draft Picks: Jonathan Taylor, Jacob Eason And Jordan Glasgow
news

Colts Sign Three 2020 Draft Picks: Jonathan Taylor, Jacob Eason And Jordan Glasgow

The Indianapolis Colts today announced they have signed three of their picks from the 2020 NFL Draft class: running back Jonathan Taylor (second round), quarterback Jacob Eason (fourth round) and linebacker Jordan Glasgow (sixth round).
Colts Sign 2020 Sixth-Round Pick Isaiah Rodgers
news

Colts Sign 2020 Sixth-Round Pick Isaiah Rodgers

The Indianapolis Colts today announced the signing of cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, their sixth-round (211th-overall) pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Colts Sign 2020 Fifth-Round Pick Danny Pinter
news

Colts Sign 2020 Fifth-Round Pick Danny Pinter

The Indianapolis Colts today announced the signing of guard Danny Pinter, their fifth-round (149th-overall) pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Colts Sign 10 Undrafted Free Agents
news

Colts Sign 10 Undrafted Free Agents

The Indianapolis Colts today signed 10 undrafted free agents, including K Rodrigo Blankenship, DT Kameron Cline, DE Kendall Coleman, TE Farrod Green, WR DeMichael Harris, T Carter O'Donnell, CB Travis Reed, S Donald Rutledge, LB Brandon Wellington and DT Chris Williams.
Colts Waive TE Billy Brown And WR Steve Ishmael 
news

Colts Waive TE Billy Brown And WR Steve Ishmael 

The Indianapolis Colts today waived tight end Billy Brown and wide receiver Steve Ishmael.
Colts Sign Free Agent Tight End Trey Burton
news

Colts Sign Free Agent Tight End Trey Burton

The Indianapolis Colts today announced the signing of veteran free agent tight end Trey Burton, who has familiarity with Frank Reich, his offensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016 and 2017.
Colts Bring Back Wide Receiver Marcus Johnson
news

Colts Bring Back Wide Receiver Marcus Johnson

The Indianapolis Colts today announced they have re-signed wide receiver Marcus Johnson, who has played in 13 games with six starts with the Colts over the past two seasons, logging 23 receptions for 379 yards and three touchdowns.
Colts Sign Pro Bowl FB Roosevelt Nix
news

Colts Sign Pro Bowl FB Roosevelt Nix

The Indianapolis Colts announced today that they have signed fullback Roosevelt Nix, a six-year veteran who has been a key special teams contributor and earned Pro Bowl honors in the 2017 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Colts WR Daurice Fountain Signs Exclusive Rights Free Agent Tender
news

Colts WR Daurice Fountain Signs Exclusive Rights Free Agent Tender

The Indianapolis Colts today announced that wide receiver Daurice Fountain has signed his exclusive rights free agent tender.
Colts Sign Free Agent CB T.J. Carrie
news

Colts Sign Free Agent CB T.J. Carrie

The Indianapolis Colts announced today that they have signed free agent cornerback T.J. Carrie, who has played in 92 games with 50 starts over the past six seasons with the Oakland Raiders and Cleveland Browns.
Colts S Rolan Milligan Signs Exclusive Rights Free Agent Tender
news

Colts S Rolan Milligan Signs Exclusive Rights Free Agent Tender

The Indianapolis Colts today announced that safety Rolan Milligan has signed his exclusive rights free agent tender.

Advertising