Practice Notebook: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Fully Participates, Hopes 'Things Keep Trending In The Right Direction'

For the first time since sustaining an ankle injury in Week 4, Taylor fully participated in practice on Thursday. 

Oct 20, 2022 at 03:37 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was listed as a full participant in the Colts' Thursday practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

  • Taylor, who sustained an ankle injury in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans and did not play in Weeks 5 and 6, spoke to the media before practice and said he hopes he can play on Sunday against the Titans at Nissan Stadium.
  • "I would love to," Taylor said. "Hopefully things keep going in the right direction. I'm sick I had to miss out on balling with the guys the past two weeks, but I definitely would love to (as long as) things keep trending in the right direction."
  • Taylor was listed as a limited participant in practice last week and was downgraded from questionable to out on Saturday. "You just know when you're not right," Taylor said. "When you're out there – you know your body, I'm not moving the right way. You just know those things. And of course the experience that the training staff have, they know as well. So it was just a tough decision, but I just wasn't able to."
  • "It was probably wishful thinking by me, but in my mind, I thought he was going to be ready," head coach Frank Reich said. "I did. I know how tough he is and I know he was doing everything he could to get out there but after talking to the doctors and trainers later in the week, it was like, I thought he was going to be ready. He's just not quite there. We're all trying to push it. I think he was trying to push it and we just didn't quite get there."
  • Without Taylor and running back Nyheim Hines (concussion), the Colts still got strong production from their running back room, led by Deon Jackson's 10 catches for 79 yards with a rushing score, too. "It just shows the entire world that this running back room is more than capable and ready in any situation," Taylor said. "Every single one of the guys can go in there and execute as a high level. I think that'll cause problems for a lot of defenses – they thin, oh, if one guy's down, we can kind of relax off of the running backs. But you can't. Everyone that gets in there is ready and ready to make plays."

Thursday's practice report, in which linebacker Shaquille Leonard was also listed as a full participant:

