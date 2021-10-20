Colts' RB Jonathan Taylor Named FedEx Ground Player of the Week For Week 6

Taylor rushed for 145 yards in the Colts' 31-3 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. 

Oct 20, 2021 at 03:39 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

fedex_potw_1920x1080

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor on Wednesday was named the FedEx Ground Player of the Week for Week 6 of the 2021 NFL Season.

Taylor rushed for 145 yards on 14 carries with two touchdowns in the Colts' 31-3 win over the Houston Texans. His 83-yard run is the longest in Colts' franchise history and stands as the longest rushing play of the 2021 NFL season to date.

Fans vote for the FedEx Air and Ground Players of the Week each week during the NFL season, and Taylor was selected as the Week 6 winner over the Minnesota Vikings' Dalvin Cook and New England Patriots' Damien Harris. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was named the FedEx Air Player of the Week for Week 6.

FedEx will work with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to make a $2,000 donation in Taylor and Prescott's names to Historically Black College and Universities. The Thurgood Marshall Fund is the largest organization that exclusively represents the HBCU community; during the 2021 NFL season, select HBCUs will receive grants totaling more than $100,000 to support needs-based scholarships for the 2022-2023 school year.

Related Content

news

Colts Sign DT Chris Williams To Practice Squad

Williams has played in four games for the Colts this season. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: Quenton Nelson, Dayo Odeyingbo, Dezmon Patmon Return To Practice

Head coach Frank Reich on Wednesday also discussed the team's decision to waive quarterback Jacob Eason.
news

Colts Sign CB Darqueze Dennard, S Josh Jones To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed cornerback Darqueze Dennard and safety Josh Jones to the practice squad.
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 7 Game vs. San Francisco 49ers

The Colts released their Week 7 unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday night's date with the San Francisco 49ers in the Bay Area. Check it out below:
news

Colts Activate Sam Ehlinger From Injured Reserve, Place Parris Campbell On Injured Reserve, Elevate Michael Badgley To 53-Man Roster From Practice Squad, Waive Jacob Eason

The Colts also released defensive tackle Chris Williams and placed safety Jordan Lucas and cornerback Marvell Tell III on the practice squad injured list on Tuesday. 
news

Tony Dungy: Colts 'Going To Have A Great Season Out Of Carson Wentz'

The former Colts coach joined the Colts Official Podcast Tuesday to offer his insight into Carson Wentz, Frank Reich, Jonathan Taylor and this weekend's Sunday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers. 
news

Colts Wide Receiver Parris Campbell Has 'Significant' Foot Injury, Head Coach Frank Reich Says

Campbell suffered the injury on his 51-yard touchdown in Week 6 against the Houston Texans. 
news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Texans, Week 6

The Colts throttled the Houston Texans, 31-3, on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium to improve to 2-4 on the season. Here are five big storylines we learned coming out of the game. 
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Nominated For FedEx Ground Player Of The Week

Taylor's 83-yard rush set a Colts franchise record in Sunday's 31-3 win over the Houston Texans. 
news

Jonathan Taylor Explodes vs. Texans For Dominant Game, Longest Run In Colts History

Taylor finished with 145 yards on 14 carries in Week 6. 
news

Big Plays, Complementary Football And Finishing Strong Propel Colts To Decisive Win Over Texans

The Colts dominated on both sides of the ball in their 31-3 dismantling of the Houston Texans Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Join us at Lucas Oil Stadium for every exciting matchup this fall. Tickets are available now! Find your games below.

Find Tickets
Advertising