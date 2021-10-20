Colts' RB Jonathan Taylor Named FedEx Ground Player of the Week For Week 6

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor on Wednesday was named the FedEx Ground Player of the Week for Week 6 of the 2021 NFL Season.

Taylor rushed for 145 yards on 14 carries with two touchdowns in the Colts' 31-3 win over the Houston Texans. His 83-yard run is the longest in Colts' franchise history and stands as the longest rushing play of the 2021 NFL season to date.

Fans vote for the FedEx Air and Ground Players of the Week each week during the NFL season, and Taylor was selected as the Week 6 winner over the Minnesota Vikings' Dalvin Cook and New England Patriots' Damien Harris. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was named the FedEx Air Player of the Week for Week 6.