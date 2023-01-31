Colts 2022 Position Recap: Running Backs

While the Colts' run game was not what they hoped it'd be in 2022, there are reasons for optimism heading into 2023 – even before we know who the Colts' head coach will be, and what kind of offense he wants to run. A healthy Taylor, an emerging Moss and some core pieces on the offensive line will give the Colts' rushing offense a chance to succeed at whatever the team's next head coach and offensive coordinator want out of it.