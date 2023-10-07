Colts activate RB Jonathan Taylor from Reserve/PUP list, waive RB Jake Funk

The Colts on Saturday activated running back Jonathan Taylor from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list, meaning the 2021 NFL rushing leader will be available to play in Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Taylor was listed as a full participant in practice this week, and head coach Shane Steichen intimated Taylor could be ready both physically and mentally to play as soon as this weekend. Taylor spoke to the media on Thursday and said he's feeling "very healthy" after being designated to return to practice on Wednesday.

Since his NFL debut in 2020, Taylor's 5.1 yards per carry average ranks third among running backs.

"I know he's a great player and I know I can do some things pretty well," quarterback Anthony Richardson said. "Just trying to combine those two things, I can only imagine what it's like but we won't see until it actually happens. We'll see and I'm excited."