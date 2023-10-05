Practice notebook: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor 'very healthy,' fully participates Thursday

Jonathan Taylor was a full participant in the Colts' Thursday practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center – his first practice in over 290 days.

Taylor knew that number off the top of his head since, as he said: "When you're not doing what you love, you're going to notice it."

The Colts still have to activate Taylor from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list before he can make his 2023 season debut. A decision on his status for Week 5's game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium will be made at some point after the Colts' Friday practice.

Taylor on Thursday said he's feeling "very, very healthy" and declined to discuss his contract or trade request.