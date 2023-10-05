Practice notebook: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor 'very healthy,' fully participates Thursday

Jonathan Taylor was a full participant in the Colts' Thursday practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center – his first practice in over 290 days.
Taylor knew that number off the top of his head since, as he said: "When you're not doing what you love, you're going to notice it."
The Colts still have to activate Taylor from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list before he can make his 2023 season debut. A decision on his status for Week 5's game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium will be made at some point after the Colts' Friday practice.
Taylor on Thursday said he's feeling "very, very healthy" and declined to discuss his contract or trade request.
"I'm here right now and my No. 1 thing is to take care of my teammates," Taylor said. "A lot of people worry about what I want, what I want — it doesn't matter what necessarily I want. What matters is what this team needs, what this team wants, what this city wants and what this city needs. What this city needs is a championship. And while I'm here, that's what I'm going to work my tail off to do."
Taylor emphasized his No. 1 goal over the last few months was to get healthy. His 2022 season ended in December due to an ankle injury, and he underwent a procedure on his ankle in January.
"Everyone heals different – no surgery is the same," Taylor said. "And all that matters is can you persevere each and every single day because I'll tell you one thing, rehab is tough. Now going through that for the first time, a real surgical rehab, I commend those guys who've had some pretty devastating injuries."
Taylor was welcomed back to practice this week by his teammates, who know the kind of impact he can make on Sundays – once he's ready to go.
"He's a great teammate," defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. "He cares about all the guys in the building, everybody in the building. I know he's excited to be back and the guys are excited to have him back. He's another playmaker on offense that obviously Shane (Steichen) can utilize within the scheme, and he's a big-time playmaker for us. Obviously, we're all ecstatic to have him back on the field."
Thursday's practice report: