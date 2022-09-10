LIVE STREAM TONIGHT: John Mellencamp and The Jim Irsay Band

Watch John Mellencamp's performance with The Jim Irsay Band at the Colts Kickoff Concert live on Colts.com and the Colts Mobile App starting at 9 p.m.

Sep 09, 2022 at 08:45 PM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

22-jic_concert-live stream post - 1920x1080

The Colts Kickoff Concert with The Jim Irsay Collection & The Jim Irsay Band is tonight! The epic celebration of football and music is at Lucas Oil Stadium, featuring Jim Irsay's all-star band; special guests Ann Wilson of Heart, Buddy Guy and John Hiatt; and a special appearance by John Mellencamp!

  • Entry Gates: 2:00 PM
  • The Jim Irsay Collection: 2:00 PM – 10 PM
  • Kickoff Concert: 7:30 PM

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE EVENT HERE

Can't Make It To Lucas Oil Stadium Tonight?

Don't worry! Fans can stream John Mellencamp's performance starting at 9 p.m. ET. Watch live on Colts.com or the Colts Mobile App (available in the Apple App Store and Google Play).

Related Content

news

Single Game Tickets To October 2 Titans Game At Lucas Oil Stadium SOLD OUT

Single game tickets to the Indianapolis Colts' home game vs. the Tennessee Titans on Sun. Oct. 2 have officially sold out.

news

New Homefield Line of Colts Vintage Gear Available Beginning Today

The Indianapolis Colts, in collaboration with Indiana-based Homefield, today launched a new collection of Colts gear for the 2022 season.

news

Colts, Homefield To Launch Vintage Gear Line On August 27

Carefully crafted with premium materials and vintage-inspired designs, fans will be able to purchase the new line of shirts, sweatshirts and other items beginning this Saturday.

news

Just Announced: 2022 Colts Gameday Themes and Promotions

The Indianapolis Colts today announced the gameday themes and promotions for the Colts 2022 preseason and regular season home games at Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

Colts Unveil Season-Long Collaboration With Marvel

Marvel activities & elements to be featured throughout season, during AFC South home games

news

Colts Announce Season-Long Partnership With Marvel Entertainment

Marvel activities & elements to be unveiled July 28 at Colts Training Camp

news

Colts Release 2022 Family Four Pack

Fans can receive 4 tickets and 4 hats for $80 to preseason matchup vs Detroit

news

Single Game Tickets to Chiefs, Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium Sold Out

Single game tickets still available for remaining 2022 home games.

news

Colts To Host Tenth Annual 5K Run/Walk

Participants have exclusive opportunity to finish race on 50-yard line of Lucas Oil Stadium on Aug. 27

news

Colts Cheerleaders To Select 2022 Squad On May 7: WATCH LIVE

Tickets are free, but fans must pre-register at Colts.com/Showcase to download their ticket. The showcase will also be livestreamed on Colts.com.

news

New Seats Just Released for 2022!

Colts fans can choose from additional available seats in Lucas Oil Stadium to become 2022 Season Ticket Members

Limited Offer: Secure Your Super Hero Pack!

Limited Offer: Secure Your Super Hero Pack!

Get all 3 AFC South home matchups PLUS an exclusive "Blue" bobblehead, starting at $130!

GET YOUR PACK!
Advertising