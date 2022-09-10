LIVE STREAM TONIGHT: John Mellencamp and The Jim Irsay Band

The Colts Kickoff Concert with The Jim Irsay Collection & The Jim Irsay Band is tonight! The epic celebration of football and music is at Lucas Oil Stadium, featuring Jim Irsay's all-star band; special guests Ann Wilson of Heart, Buddy Guy and John Hiatt; and a special appearance by John Mellencamp!
- Entry Gates: 2:00 PM
- The Jim Irsay Collection: 2:00 PM – 10 PM
- Kickoff Concert: 7:30 PM
Can't Make It To Lucas Oil Stadium Tonight?
Don't worry! Fans can stream John Mellencamp's performance starting at 9 p.m. ET. Watch live on Colts.com or the Colts Mobile App (available in the Apple App Store and Google Play).