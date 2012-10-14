JETS DEFEAT COLTS, 35-9

]()

INDIANAPOLIS – Bruce Arians said earlier in the week that the New York Jets would be looking to "ground and pound" the Colts on Sunday.

Behind a career-high 161 yards rushing by New York running back Shonn Greene, the Jets (3-3) did just that in a 35-9 victory over Indianapolis (2-3).

Greene had three rushing touchdowns and quarterback Mark Sanchez added another two touchdowns through the air to complete the scoring on the afternoon.

The Colts' inability to finish off drives with touchdowns plagued the offense all day as their only scoring came via the right leg of kicker Adam Vinatieri.

Vinatieri booted field goals of 20, 50 and 47 yards, bringing his total to three field goals of at least 50 yards on the season.

Perhaps the play of the game came late in the first half when with the Jets facing a fourth-and-11 from the Colts' 40-yard line, New York was able to convert a fake punt.

Backup quarterback and punt protector Tim Tebow faked a run and then threw a pass to linebacker Nick Bellore for a 23-yard gain.

The conversion came with the Jets leading 14-6 and led to a Jason Hill touchdown catch and a 21-6 halftime lead for New York.

Indianapolis quarterback Andrew Luck was 22-of-44 passing for 280 yards and two interceptions.

Jets cornerback Antonio Cromartie blanketed Luck's most consistent target, wide receiver Reggie Wayne, frequently all afternoon.

It was Cromartie's second-quarter interception which set up the first Greene touchdown run.

Colts rookie tight end Coby Fleener had a nice afternoon with four catches for 42 yards as Indianapolis started four rookies, and eight first-year players saw action on that side of the ball.

Vick Ballard had eight carries for 25 yards in his first NFL start.

The Colts will return home next Sunday to take on the Cleveland Browns (1-5) for a 1 p.m. kickoff at Lucas Oil Stadium.

SCORING RECAP

FIRST QUARTER (6:02 remaining)

The Colts' second drive into Jets territory ended with a 20-yard field goal by kicker Adam Vinatieri. Quarterback Andrew Luck hit wide receiver T.Y. Hilton for an eight-yard gain down to the Jets two-yard line but a third-and-one pass intended for tight end Coby Fleener sailed over the rookie tight end. Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne caught his first pass of the afternoon on the drive as he is being shadowed by Jets Pro Bowl cornerback Antonio Cromartie.

Colts 3, Jets 0

* *

SECOND QUARTER (14:13 remaining)

Jets rookie wide receiver Stephen Hill caught a five-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Mark Sanchez on a third-and-four for the Jets. Hill is making his return to the lineup after missing the past two games due to injury. New York was able to pound the ground on the drive with 57 of the 80 yards gained coming via the running game. The 6:49 touchdown drive was the second-longest of the season for the Jets. Jets kicker Nick Folk converted the extra point. Jets 7, Colts 3

SECOND QUARTER (9:47 remaining)

After an interception by Antonio Cromartie, the Jets went 35 yards in five plays capped off by a 10-yard touchdown run by Shonn Greene. Wide receiver Chaz Schilens converted a third-and-six early in the drive with a 12-yard reception. Greene has 11 carries for 63 yards. The interception for Cromartie was his third of the season. Folk added the extra point. Jets 14, Colts 3

* *

SECOND QUARTER (6:06 remaining)

Vinatieri connected on his second field goal of the afternoon, this one from 50 yards out. Tight ends Dwayne Allen and Fleener combined to catch three passes for 39 yards on the 11-play, 53-yard drive. A sack and a holding penalty forced the field goal for the Colts. The 50-yard field goal for Vinatieri is the third he has made from at least 50 yards this season. Jets 14, Colts 6

SECOND QUARTER (0:27 remaining)

A well-executed fake punt with punt protector Tim Tebow resulted in 23-yard gain and an eventual five-yard touchdown reception by wide receiver Jason Hill. On a fourth-and-11 from the Colts' 40-yard line, Tebow faked a run from the punt protector position and then threw the pass to linebacker Nick Bellore. Later in the drive, Tebow ran for a three-yard gain on a third-and-one. The next play Sanchez found Hill in the back of the end zone. Folk made the extra point. Jets 21, Colts 6

* *

THIRD QUARTER (1:36 remaining)

After a quarter that was filled with punts, the Jets broke the scoreless frame with a four-yard touchdown run by running back Shonn Greene. On the touchdown run, Greene was able to execute a beautiful spin move to avoid Colts safety Antoine Bethea in the backfield. The touchdown was set up by a 61-yard scamper by running back Joe McKnight. Greene now has 19 carries for 109 yards on the afternoon. Folk converted the extra point. Jets 28, Colts 6

FOURTH QUARTER (14:40 remaining)

Vinatieri added his third field goal of the day, this one from 47 yards out to give the Colts their first points of the second half. The drive started off promising for the Colts as Luck completed passes of nine, 12 and 12 yards. However, things stalled after wide receiver LaVon Brazill caught a 14-yard screen pass at the Jets 29-yard line. Vinatieri now has made three field goals in three of the last four games for the Colts. Jets 28, Colts 9

FOURTH QUARTER (1:14 remaining)