Jaylin Simpson embraces challenge of defending top wide receivers

After playing in the SEC and lining up against some of the best wide receivers in the nation, Jaylin Simpson said he feels like he's ready to take his game to the next level.

"In the SEC we play against the biggest and the baddest - guys who went in the first round," Simpson said. "I played against [Malik] Nabers for three years, Jayden Daniels, all those guys and then playing against guys on my team. I feel like it's the best conference because it's the closest thing to the NFL."

He will get his first real taste of NFL action soon after the Colts used their No. 164 pick on Simpson in the fifth round.

Listed as a cornerback by the team, but boasting a lot of experience at safety, Simpson said he can play all over the secondary.