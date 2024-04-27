 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Advertising

Draft

Presented by

Jaylin Simpson embraces challenge of defending top wide receivers

Simpson said he loves competition and prides himself on playing well in big games.

Apr 27, 2024 at 06:07 PM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

Generic Article Template

After playing in the SEC and lining up against some of the best wide receivers in the nation, Jaylin Simpson said he feels like he's ready to take his game to the next level.

"In the SEC we play against the biggest and the baddest - guys who went in the first round," Simpson said. "I played against [Malik] Nabers for three years, Jayden Daniels, all those guys and then playing against guys on my team. I feel like it's the best conference because it's the closest thing to the NFL."

He will get his first real taste of NFL action soon after the Colts used their No. 164 pick on Simpson in the fifth round.

Listed as a cornerback by the team, but boasting a lot of experience at safety, Simpson said he can play all over the secondary.

"I'm just a defensive back. I'm not just one defined defensive back - corner, safety, nickel. I could play all of them," Simpson said. "I just feel like at the end of the day, everything in my game can be touched up on and I'm just gonna continue to keep working on everything."

2024 Colts Draft Class: Jaylin Simpson, CB, Auburn

The Colts added to their defensive backfield on Saturday, selecting Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson in the fifth round (No. 164 overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft.

simpson-gallery
1 / 25
FILE - Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson (36) carries the ball after an interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Samford Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. Simpson has been selected to The Associated Press midseason All-America team, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)
2 / 25

FILE - Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson (36) carries the ball after an interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Samford Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. Simpson has been selected to The Associated Press midseason All-America team, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte catches a pass for a touchdown as he rolls into the end zone over Auburn defensive back Jaylin Simpson (36) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
3 / 25

LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte catches a pass for a touchdown as he rolls into the end zone over Auburn defensive back Jaylin Simpson (36) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn defensive back Jaylin Simpson (36) breaks up a pass intended for LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins (10) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
4 / 25

Auburn defensive back Jaylin Simpson (36) breaks up a pass intended for LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins (10) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn defensive back Jaylin Simpson (36) lines up for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against LSU on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
5 / 25

Auburn defensive back Jaylin Simpson (36) lines up for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against LSU on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Northwestern wide receiver Riley Lees (19) is upended by Auburn defensive back Jaylin Simpson, right, after a reception during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
6 / 25

Northwestern wide receiver Riley Lees (19) is upended by Auburn defensive back Jaylin Simpson, right, after a reception during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson (36) lines up during an NCAA football game against LSU on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
7 / 25

Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson (36) lines up during an NCAA football game against LSU on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Demas (1) catches a pass as Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson (36) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
8 / 25

Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Demas (1) catches a pass as Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson (36) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Carolina running back ZaQuandre White (11) runs with the ball against Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson (36) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
9 / 25

South Carolina running back ZaQuandre White (11) runs with the ball against Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson (36) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Sean Rayford/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson (36) breaks up a pass to Alabama wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
10 / 25

Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson (36) breaks up a pass to Alabama wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn's Jaylin Simpson (36) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
11 / 25

Auburn's Jaylin Simpson (36) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi wide receiver Dayton Wade (19) hauls in a 35-yard touchdown pass reception past Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson (36) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
12 / 25

Mississippi wide receiver Dayton Wade (19) hauls in a 35-yard touchdown pass reception past Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson (36) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas A&M wide receiver Evan Stewart (1) hurdles by Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson (36) as he carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
13 / 25

Texas A&M wide receiver Evan Stewart (1) hurdles by Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson (36) as he carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Massachusetts quarterback Taisun Phommachanh (3) is tackled by Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson (36) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
14 / 25

Massachusetts quarterback Taisun Phommachanh (3) is tackled by Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson (36) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson (36) intercepts a pass intended for Samford wide receiver Chandler Smith (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
15 / 25

Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson (36) intercepts a pass intended for Samford wide receiver Chandler Smith (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Mississippi State wide receiver Zavion Thomas (1) stiff arms Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson (36) as he carries the ball during the second half an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)
16 / 25

Mississippi State wide receiver Zavion Thomas (1) stiff arms Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson (36) as he carries the ball during the second half an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson (36) breaks up a pass intended for Vanderbilt wide receiver London Humphreys (83) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
17 / 25

Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson (36) breaks up a pass intended for Vanderbilt wide receiver London Humphreys (83) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson (36) plays against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
18 / 25

Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson (36) plays against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson (36) celebrates after Alabama missed a field goal during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
19 / 25

Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson (36) celebrates after Alabama missed a field goal during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond (17) is tackled by Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson (36) as he caries the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
20 / 25

Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond (17) is tackled by Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson (36) as he caries the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
American defensive back Jaylin Simpson of Auburn (36) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)
21 / 25

American defensive back Jaylin Simpson of Auburn (36) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Auburn defensive back Jaylin Simpson runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
22 / 25

Auburn defensive back Jaylin Simpson runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Auburn defensive back Jaylin Simpson (62) celebrates with fellow defensive backs after the workout at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
23 / 25

Auburn defensive back Jaylin Simpson (62) celebrates with fellow defensive backs after the workout at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Auburn defensive back Jaylin Simpson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
24 / 25

Auburn defensive back Jaylin Simpson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Auburn defensive back Jaylin Simpson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
25 / 25

Auburn defensive back Jaylin Simpson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Though Simpson said he was unsure how the Colts planned on using him, he said he's ready to step up to the plate.

"The last conversation I had with them was a while ago, it was like right after the Combine. But, they really liked me at the free [safety] spot," Simpson said. "They liked my range, my athleticism, so that's really what I remember. But whatever they need me to do, I will do it and I will be productive at it."

No matter where he lines up, the team will ask him to match up against some of the best wide receivers in the league.

Something, that Simpson said he's looking forward to.

"I just like playing against the best of the best," Simpson said. "In college, especially with SEC teams, you kind of play against smaller league teams before you get to SEC play. I personally didn't like that. I wanted the big games, the Georgias, the LSUs, the Alabamas. That's when the stars come out, the big plays, the big moments and you really get to see who rises to the light. I feel like I always did."

Related Content

news

Jonah Laulu's decision to 'take matters into his own hands' pays off

Jonah Laulu said he made the decision to transfer from Hawaii to Oklahoma to grow as a defensive lineman.
news

Micah Abraham plays with chip on his shoulders

Abraham said he makes up for his lack of size by having speed and a lot of ball production.
news

Colts select Oklahoma DT Jonah Laulu in seventh round of 2024 NFL Draft

The 6-foot-5, 292 pound Laulu played his college ball at Hawaii and Oklahoma. 
news

Colts select Marshall cornerback Micah Abraham in sixth round of 2024 NFL Draft

Abraham had 12 interceptions in his college career. 
news

Jaylon Carlies looks forward to making move to linebacker

Carlies said over the past two seasons, he's lined up at outside linebacker when Missouri played against run-heavy teams.
news

Anthony Gould out to prove he's more than just a return specialist 

Gould said while at Oregon State he ran the full route tree and lined up as an outside and slot receiver.
news

Colts select in Auburn CB Jaylin Simpson in fifth round of 2024 NFL Draft

The Colts used the No. 164 selection in the 2024 NFL Draft on Simpson, who picked off four passes in 2023 with Auburn. 
news

Colts trade back in fifth round of 2024 NFL Draft with Philadelphia Eagles

The Colts traded the third of their three fifth-round picks to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for two selections. 
news

Colts select Missouri linebacker Jaylon Carlies in fifth round of 2024 NFL Draft

Carlies led Missouri in tackles in each of the last two seasons. 
news

Tanor Bortolini eager learn from Colts' veteran offensive linemen

Bortolini said he sees himself as a versatile 'swing guy' entering his rookie year.
news

Colts select Oregon State wide receiver Anthony Gould in fifth round of 2024 NFL Draft

Gould averaged over 16 yards per reception in his college career and was named a first-team All-American punt returner in 2022. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising