Colts hire Isabel Diaz as inaugural Harriet P. Irsay Fellow for 2023 season

The Colts on Monday announced Isabel Diaz as the team's first Harriet P. Irsay Fellow.

Diaz, over her year-long fellowship, will serve in a coaching role and primarily work with the Colts' special teams units.

Diaz served in several roles at Oklahoma State over the last five years, including as an undergraduate assistant for the Cowboys' defense from 2021-2023. In that role, Diaz assisted with the scout team, created practice scripts, helped with game planning and charted plays during Oklahoma State's games. She also spent time as a videographer for Oklahoma State's football and women's soccer programs from 2019-2021.

Diaz recently graduated from Oklahoma State with a bachelor's degree in sport & coaching science with a minor in sport management.

In 2022, Diaz participated in the Women's Forum at the NFL Scouting Combine and participated in the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship with the Washington Commanders, where she primarily assisted with the team's defensive backs.

The Colts created the Harriet P. Irsay Fellowship for Women in Football Program in 2023 to afford an opportunity for qualified, talented women to contribute to the team's football operations and/or coaching staff. The fellowship was created with the goal of creating a pipeline for women – who are historically underrepresented in football operations and coaching roles – to be considered for more senior positions with the Colts and across the NFL in the future.

The fellowship is named in honor of Harriet P. Irsay, the late mother of Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay, and expands upon the Colts' diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

Colts Owner/Vice Chair Carlie-Irsay Gordon said she hopes the program helps not only the women who hold positions as Harriet P. Irsay Fellows, but also in showing women hoping to break into the NFL that there is a space for them in the league.