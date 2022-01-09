Colts Announce 7 Inactive Players For Week 18 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts announced seven inactive players for their Week 18 regular season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at TIAA Bank Stadium:
- CB Xavier Rhodes (hamstring)
- DE Ben Banogu
- T Julién Davenport
- G/T Will Fries
- RB Marlon Mack
- WR Dezmon Patmon
- WR Mike Strachan
Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who was listed as questionable after missing practice last week with a knee injury, is active, as is wide receiver Parris Campbell, who was activated from injured reserve on Saturday.