Colts Announce 5 Inactive Players For Week 11 vs. Buffalo Bills

The Colts announced five inactive players for their Week 11 game against the Buffalo Bills:
- T Julién Davenport
- G/T Will Fries
- RB Marlon Mack
- WR Mike Strachan
- DT Antwaun Woods
The Colts announced five inactive players for their Week 11 game against the Buffalo Bills:
Cornerback Xavier Rhodes (calf) is among this week's inactive players.
T.Y. Hilton (concussion) is among the Colts' Week 9 inactives.
Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, cornerback Xavier Rhodes and right tackle Braden Smith are all active for Sunday's game.
Both of the Colts' practice squad call-ups – wide receiver Keke Coutee and safety Josh Jones – will be active for Sunday night's game.
T.Y. Hilton is active and will make his season debut Sunday afternoon.
The Colts ruled Kwity Paye, Braden Smith, Isaac Rochell, Jordan Wilkins, Rock Ya-Sin out prior to Monday's game.
The Colts ruled Kwity Paye (hamstring), Braden Smith (foot/thumb), Khari Willis (ankle/groin) and Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) out on Friday with injuries.
The Colts announced Friday Braden Smith and Xavier Rhodes would be out for today's game.