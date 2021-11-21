Colts Announce 5 Inactive Players For Week 11 vs. Buffalo Bills

Linebacker Darius Leonard, who was listed as questionable on Friday's final practice report, is active. 

Nov 21, 2021 at 11:30 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Marlon Mack

The Colts announced five inactive players for their Week 11 game against the Buffalo Bills:

  • T Julién Davenport
  • G/T Will Fries
  • RB Marlon Mack
  • WR Mike Strachan
  • DT Antwaun Woods

Related Content

news

Colts Announce Six Inactive Players For Week 10 Game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes (calf) is among this week's inactive players. 
news

Colts Announce Six Inactive Players For Thursday Night Football Vs. New York Jets

T.Y. Hilton (concussion) is among the Colts' Week 9 inactives. 
news

Colts Announce 7 Inactive Players For Week 8 Game vs. Tennessee Titans

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, cornerback Xavier Rhodes and right tackle Braden Smith are all active for Sunday's game.
news

Colts Announce 7 Inactive Players For Week 7 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Both of the Colts' practice squad call-ups – wide receiver Keke Coutee and safety Josh Jones – will be active for Sunday night's game. 
news

Colts Announce Seven Inactive Players For Week 6 Vs. Houston Texans

T.Y. Hilton is active and will make his season debut Sunday afternoon. 
news

Colts Announce Seven Inactive Players For Week 5 Vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Colts ruled Kwity Paye, Braden Smith, Isaac Rochell, Jordan Wilkins, Rock Ya-Sin out prior to Monday's game. 
news

Colts Announce Six Inactive Players For Week 4 vs. Miami Dolphins

The Colts ruled Kwity Paye (hamstring), Braden Smith (foot/thumb), Khari Willis (ankle/groin) and Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) out on Friday with injuries. 
news

Colts Announce 6 Inactive Players For Week 2 Game vs. Rams

The Colts announced Friday Braden Smith and Xavier Rhodes would be out for today's game. 
news

Colts Announce 7 Inactive Players For Week 1 Vs. Seahawks

Xavier Rhodes, Kemoko Turay and Eric Fisher are among the Colts' inactive players for today's game against the Seattle Seahawks. 
2022 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2022 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Be the first to join us for the 2022 season at Lucas Oil Stadium! The Colts 2022 schedule will feature eight regular season home games and two preseason games, including exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Football Team, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers, as well as AFC South opponents – the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

LEARN MORE BUY NOW
Advertising