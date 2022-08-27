New Homefield Line of Colts Vintage Gear Available Beginning Today

The Indianapolis Colts, in collaboration with Indiana-based Homefield, today launched a new collection of Colts gear for the 2022 season.
Carefully crafted with premium materials and vintage-inspired designs, fans can now purchase the new line that includes t-shirts, sweatshirts, a jacket and jogger pants:
- In-store, at the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium, beginning at 9 a.m. today, or
- Online, at shop.Colts.com, beginning at 12 p.m. today.
