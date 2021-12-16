Hard Knocks In Season Episode 5 Recap: Inside Colts' Mental, Physical Break During Bye Week 

"I was 17. I had to grow up quick," Leonard says. "I never went through a death that close. To lose your best friend and going off to college, not really talking to anyone, being away from the family, I wasn't eating, I wasn't sleeping I was losing weight. I think that was the darkest spot that I've been in just wanting to stay inside all the time, didn't want to be around other people, having anxiety attacks. All the weight of losing my brother dug me in a hole that I didn't want to be in. That's when I realized I needed to change my life, change my living and get out of that hole so that's when I reached out and just opened up, I think it made me a better persona and seeing a bigger picture of life."

"... I knew that I was put on this world to bring joy and peace and happiness to other people. I knew I could not do that if I didn't start with myself. Luckily I'm better about his death and enjoying life again.

"... People think people with mental health are weak, so people don't like to talk about it. But being through the things I've been through and I can say something about mental health, I just feel like that's going to open up so many more windows of people actually asking for help because people might just talk to someone and never know that it's okay to feel this way."

For more information on Kicking The Stigma and for links to mental health resources, click here.

***

"Hard Knocks" also took us to Disneyworld with the Buckner family, Valdosta, Ga. with Kenny Moore II and to Zaire Franklin's middle school alma mater in Philadelphia (where he introduced a few kids to chicken & waffles). The show also followed cornerback Xavier Rhodes and his wife, Brittney, to the hospital for the birth of their second daughter, Journey – who, like her older sister, was born during Rhodes' bye week.

Later, Rhodes says Reich texted him after the birth of his daughter: "He knows those little things go a long way because he was a player," Rhodes says.

Other highlights from Episode 5: