How To Watch 'Hard Knocks In Season': HBO, HBO Max Streaming Info, Premiere Time And Date

Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts will debut Wednesday, November 17th at 10 p.m. on HBO and HBO Max. 

Nov 16, 2021 at 12:21 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

hard knocks thumb1920x1080

The first-ever in-season edition of Hard Knocks, which will take fans inside the 2021 Indianapolis Colts, debuts Wednesday night at 10 p.m. Here's everything you need to know to tune in to Hard Knocks: In Season.

>> How to watch: Fans with HBO or an HBO Max subscription can watch and stream every episode.

>> When episodes will air: Beginning with the season premiere on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 10 p.m. ET, episodes will air each Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET through the end of the Colts' season.

>> Download the Colts App: Click here to download the Colts App and turn on push notifications to get reminded when episodes air.

>> Follow the Colts on Facebook and Twitter: Click here to follow the Colts on Facebook and here to follow the Colts on Twitter for trailers and clips from each episode.

>> Colts.com: Log on to Colts.com for recaps after each Hard Knocks: In Season episode.

>> Subscribe to the Colts Audio Network: Get a behind-the-scenes look at Hard Knocks: In Season on the latest Colts Official Podcast by subscribing to the Colts Audio Network on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.

>> Sign up for mailing lists: Click here to sign up for the Colts' mailing lists to stay up to date on all things Colts.

