COMING IN NOVEMBER - Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts

"We could not be more thrilled to bring Hard Knocks and the remarkable behind-the-scenes access it provides for the entirety of an NFL season," said Ross Ketover, NFL Films Senior Executive. "Thanks to HBO, along with the incredible cooperation from the Colts, we are able to deliver a groundbreaking new edition of the series."

HARD KNOCKS first debuted in the summer of 2001 with the reigning Super Bowl champion Baltimore Ravens. In all, 16 memorable training camp editions of the 18-time Emmy-award-winning series have been produced with the Dallas Cowboys recently completing their third season of being featured on the franchise.