COMING IN NOVEMBER - Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts

NEW YORK, NY – For the first time in the history of sports television's most acclaimed sports reality franchise, HARD KNOCKS will present a multi-episode in-season edition when HBO Sports and NFL FILMS team up for HARD KNOCKS IN SEASON: THE INDIANAPOLIS COLTS this fall for an all-new primetime docuseries on the AFC South team.

Premiering Wednesday, Nov. 17 (10:00 p.m. ET) the Emmy-winning weekly series will deliver its signature all access coverage in the first show of any kind to document an NFL franchise in-season and in real time. Follow the Colts as they navigate the challenges of an NFL season and battle for a playoff berth. Additional episodes will premiere each Wednesday through the end of the Colts' season.

HARD KNOCKS IN SEASON: THE INDIANAPOLIS COLTS will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.

"We could not be more thrilled to bring Hard Knocks and the remarkable behind-the-scenes access it provides for the entirety of an NFL season," said Ross Ketover, NFL Films Senior Executive. "Thanks to HBO, along with the incredible cooperation from the Colts, we are able to deliver a groundbreaking new edition of the series."

HARD KNOCKS first debuted in the summer of 2001 with the reigning Super Bowl champion Baltimore Ravens. In all, 16 memorable training camp editions of the 18-time Emmy-award-winning series have been produced with the Dallas Cowboys recently completing their third season of being featured on the franchise.

This all-new in-season edition of HARD KNOCKS will be the first appearance for the Colts on the series.

