Hard Knocks In Season Episode 6 Recap: Behind The Scenes For Colts' Big, Emotional Win Over Patriots

The rest of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts" sixth episode does a fantastic job showcasing special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone, who's become one of the sneaky stars of this season. Ventrone's history with the Patriots – he played and coached there – peels back the curtain in Foxboro a little bit.

"He's telling them to give us as many compliments in the media as possible," Ventrone says of Belichick. "He'll be like. Tell them how good they are. Just give them compliment after compliment after compliment."

"And then by the end of the week he's going to show them our deficiencies and where they feel like they can attack us and things they can capitalize on to give us the edge in the game."

We then get a glimpse into Ventrone's life at home – which starts with him forgetting what day it is thanks to the Colts playing on a Saturday, not a Sunday. Later, Ventrone tells Reich before the game: "I bought $60 worth of candy and I'm going to eat it all after this game."

And later, as Ventrone loses his mind screaming "I f––ing called it!" after Matthew Adams' blocked punt, we see that, yes, Ventrone did it again. "Hard Knocks" aired clips from before the Colts' Week 10 and 11 games of Ventrone predicting Zaire Franklin's blocked punt and Isaiah McKenzie's fumble, and for yet another huge special teams play, Ventrone proved to be a soothsayer.

"Matt Adams, you may end up coming, leaking free through that B-gap," Ventrone said in a meeting two days before Saturday's game.

Other highlights: