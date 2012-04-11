HANGOUT WITH THE #1 PICK

Want to be one of the first Colts fans to talk with our #1 pick? Enter now for a chance to join the draft day Google+ Hangout!

Apr 11, 2012 at 08:08 AM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

The Colts are giving away a chance to participate in a Google Hangout with the #1 draft pick.  Just fill out the entry form here.

All you need to be eligible is a Google account and webcam to use the evening of Thursday, April 26th!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

