The Framework Of Gus Bradley's Colts Defense Is Coming Into Focus

As Bradley and his to-be-assembled coaching staff dive into film study to evaluate their team, they'll do so with a focus on what he called the "sweet six."

"It's stop the run, eliminate explosives, affect the quarterback, win on third down, own the red zone, it's all about the ball," Bradley said. "So, we'll kind of look at each one of those categories and just see where we rank on that and then decide on the areas of improvement and how we can attack each area. We'll have a better evaluation of that, a clearer picture once we kind of go through the tape."

While Bradley is certainly aware of the talent that'll be at his disposal – he mentioned the Colts having a Pro Bowl player on every level of the defense (DeForest Buckner, Darius Leonard, Kenny Moore II) – he also emphasized that he won't come into 2022 with a load of pre-conceived notions of who those players are and what they may be able to do in his defense.